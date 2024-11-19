The Newbury of Brookline to Open in December 2024

Historic Fisher Hill Welcomes Kisco Signature's First Senior Living Community in Massachusetts

BROOKLINE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kisco Senior Living is proud to announce the opening of The Newbury of Brookline, a premier senior living community located in the historic Fisher Hill neighborhood. This marks Kisco's first senior living community in Massachusetts, offering residents a blend of comfortable elegance, quality care, and the five-star hospitality for which Kisco Signature is renowned. To mark this momentous occasion, the community will host founding members, local officials and invited guests for a ribbon cutting on December 9, 2024, at 2:00 PM.

The Newbury of Brookline Photo Credit: Francis Dzikowski/OTTO.

Andy Kohlberg, Kisco Senior Living President and CEO, is optimistic about the future of the community.

"We are excited to bring Kisco's renowned approach to senior living to Massachusetts with the opening of The Newbury of Brookline. Our commitment to creating environments that foster meaningful connections, wellness, and personalized care is at the heart of this community," says Kohlberg. "The Newbury exemplifies Kisco's dedication to elevating the experience of senior living, and we are proud to open our doors in such a historically rich and vibrant neighborhood."

The Newbury will provide exceptional care through spacious independent and assisted living residences as well as memory care suites. Additionally, residents will enjoy an array of all-inclusive services, including chef-prepared meals designed to meet diverse dietary needs, a full calendar of life-enriching programs, and personalized concierge services. As with all Kisco communities, safety, peace of mind, and personal care are top priorities.

"What excites me most about The Newbury is the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with our residents. We are not just providing a place to live—we are creating a vibrant, supportive community where every individual feels seen and valued." says Frances Bates, General Manager of The Newbury. "The combination of the historic community, exceptional care, and immersive programs will make The Newbury a place where our residents can truly flourish."

Further, the community's location provides residents with a unique lifestyle between city living and scenic serenity. With shared outdoor spaces, recreation areas, and other amenities, the community fosters meaningful connections between generations, echoing its former use as a college campus. Residents will enjoy the benefits of living in a tight-knit community within one of the region's most picturesque settings.

The Newbury of Brookline's exterior architecture is led by Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA), as the design architect, in collaboration with Finegold Alexander Architects as the architects of record, with interior design by Pembrooke & Ives. At the heart of the community is the historic Mitton House, a mansion built in 1895 that once belonged to one of Boston's most influential merchants and later housed Cardinal Cushing College and Newbury College.

"Brookline has been a place of distinguished design since the days when Frederick Law Olmsted and H.H. Richardson lived in the neighborhood," said Sargent Gardiner, Partner at Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA). "Our design for The Newbury springs from this rich architectural context, emulating its variety, interaction with the landscape, and domestic feel."

"We are thrilled to be part of Kisco's Brookline project, where we developed a curated design integrating thoughtfully layered and uniquely themed amenity spaces that were inspired by Boston's rich architectural history and maritime heritage," said Aaron Dussair, Executive Vice President of Pembrooke & Ives. "Graceful millwork, timeless stone features, and classic detailing are interwoven throughout the spaces, reflecting the sophisticated elegance of Brookline's historical homes. These nods to the past are balanced with modern touches, creating an atmosphere that is both luxurious and welcoming."

The Newbury responds to the range of architectural styles that grace Fisher Hill. Rather than being stylistically rigid, the community is composed of a well-balanced mixture of architectural elements that carry forward the variety and continuity of the neighborhood's own architecture.

"RAMSA has a rich history of creating exceptional shingle-style residential architecture, an experience we found essential in designing The Newbury," said Paul Whalen, Partner at Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA). "The shingle style combines elements of classicism with loosely connected and often surprisingly juxtaposed masses, creating endless variety while maintaining a connection to recognizable residential themes. These elements, combined with large sheltering roofs and strong silhouettes gave us the tools to create a building with the variety of a village, allowing us to connect in scale and character with the houses that make up the surrounding Brookline neighborhood."

The meticulous restoration of the Mitton House honors the rich architectural traditions of the Fisher Hill neighborhood, ensuring The Newbury harmonizes with the area's historic character. Unlike many senior living communities located on the outskirts of cities, The Newbury is embedded in the heart of Fisher Hill, a neighborhood designed by the famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1884.

"The Newbury project is a true testament to what is achievable through collaboration," says Ellen Anselone, Principal at Finegold Alexander Architects. "We are proud to be Architect-of-Record for the first Kisco Senior Living community in Massachusetts, providing residents with an elegant and comfortable environment that seamlessly merges the modern new construction with the historic preserved 1895 Mitton House."

As The Newbury prepares to open its doors on December 9, the excitement continues to build for what lies ahead. This grand opening marks not only the debut of Kisco Senior Living's first community in Massachusetts but also the beginning of a new chapter in senior living for the Fisher Hill neighborhood. The team is eager to welcome the Brookline community to experience firsthand the warmth, care, and innovation The Newbury will bring for years to come.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit https://lifeatthenewbury.com/ or contact Sarah Wicks at [email protected] .

ABOUT THE NEWBURY OF BROOKLINE

The Newbury of Brookline, crafted by Kisco Senior Living, stands on the historic grounds of Newbury College in Boston. This Signature senior living community offers a sophisticated blend of luxury and comfort with 81 independent living, 38 assisted living, and 40 memory care residences. Residents can indulge in premier amenities, including a solar-heated indoor saltwater pool, a rooftop bar, and a state-of-the-art wellness center. Upholding Kisco's Art of Living Well philosophy, The Newbury of Brookline integrates the site's storied past with an enriched lifestyle, ensuring a seamless continuum of care and an experience of unmatched excellence in senior living.

ABOUT KISCO SIGNATURE SENIOR LIVING

Kisco Senior Living, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, manages 32 diverse senior communities in nine states and the District of Columbia. The company recently launched its Signature Communities portfolio, premium locations that offer enhanced hospitality and services. The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg, MD is the first of these in the Northeast, joining other noteworthy sites like Crestavilla in California and The Cardinal North Hills in North Carolina. With a history spanning over 30 years, Kisco's unique approach is now anchored in The Art of Living Well®, a holistic wellness philosophy focusing on intellectual, physical, and emotional wellbeing. This program offers residents a variety of tailored activities and resources to support a fulfilling, active lifestyle. For further information, call (760) 804-5900 or visit kiscosignature.com.

ABOUT ROBERT A.M STERN ARCHITECTS

Robert A.M. Stern Architects, LLP, is an international architectural practice based in New York City offering architecture, urban planning, landscape, and interior design services. For more than 50 years, the practice has remained committed to architecture as an art and a profession. As a leading design firm with expertise in residential, commercial, and institutional projects, RAMSA believes buildings must gracefully satisfy clients' needs while speaking to the public and elevating everyday life. The firm maintains attention to detail and commitment to design quality, which has earned international recognition, numerous awards and citations for design excellence. https://www.ramsa.com/

FINEGOLD ALEXANDER ARCHITECTS

Finegold Alexander Architects was founded in 1967 in Boston, MA and is an SDO-certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE). We are a design collective focused on creating architecture for public, private and mission-driven organizations. Our approach to transformative design is to push the realm of possibility. Our projects, whether they are new construction or renovation, are integrated into their physical, cultural and environmental contexts. For over five decades our firm has collaborated with owners, developers, and local communities across New England to create award-winning mixed-use and residential developments, including many within historic structures.

PEMBROOKE & IVES

Founded in 1987, Pembrooke & Ives is an award-winning firm made up of experts in every aspect of interior design. Through their collaborative, considered and responsive approach, the firm delivers clients an unparalleled design experience resulting in the effortless, comfortable spaces that are the hallmark of the brand. Not beholden to one particular style, their signature aesthetic can be described as 'new traditional' and features a refined use of materials, sophisticated color, strong forms, artisanal details and collectible design. Pembrooke & Ives has designed an extensive number of projects across the globe from luxurious urban residences to sophisticated and elegant retreats. In the past decade, Pembrooke & Ives has designed a vast roster of noted residential developments, cultural centers and country clubs across the U.S. Their work has been widely published and the firm has appeared on Architectural Digest's AD 100 List and Interior Design Magazine's Power Grid of most powerful players changing the New York City landscape. Please visit pembrookeandives.com to learn more.

SOURCE The Newbury of Brookline