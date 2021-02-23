The Newest Addition To The #1 New York Times Bestselling PINKALICIOUS Series By Victoria Kann That Has Sold More Than 30 Million Copies!

In this all-new picture book, Pinkalicious is searching for stones for her rock collection when suddenly—POOF!—out pops a surprise! Rocky is here to grant Pinkalicious and her brother, Peter, one wish, and one wish only, so they must choose wisely. Should they wish for a pile of sweets? Or the ability to fly? Or maybe a castle with a fire-breathing dragon? But are any of those things good enough to be their very best, most special wish in the whole wide world? And what will happen to Rocky after they make their wish? With themes of generosity and selflessness, this gem of a book looks at how being selfless can be its own best reward.

"It is truly an honor for me to be able to write and illustrate the Pinkalicious book series," says author Victoria Kann. "I am so grateful that I have the opportunity to create stories, characters, and art that children connect with. I hope that readers will find joy, humor, comfort, and inspiration with my newest picture book, RUBYLICIOUS, which is about overcoming fear, being generous, and discovering a wish that is truly meaningful."

"As the publishers of Victoria Kann's Pinkalicious series for over fifteen years, we're delighted to present the latest addition to the series, RUBYLICIOUS! Joyous, playful, and as imaginative as ever, it opens a door to a theme that children and parents can explore together—the importance of kindness," says Antonia Markiet, Editorial Director, HarperCollins Children's Books.

With more than 30 million books sold since the series launched in 2006 and over 109 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, the Pinkalicious franchise remains a huge blockbuster hit. The series has been adapted into a popular live stage musical, and, in February 2018, Pinkalicious went on to become an equally successful TV show on PBS called Pinkalicious & Peterrific. The TV show is in the top 3 of all PBS Kids shows and currently reaches more than 2.86 million kids ages 2-8.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Victoria Kann is the author-artist of the New York Times bestseller Peterrific and four #1 New York Times bestselling books: Aqualicious, Emeraldalicious, Silverlicious, and Goldilicious. She is the artist and coauthor of the New York Times bestsellers Pinkalicious and Purplicious. In addition, Victoria cowrote Pinkalicious: The Musical, which premiered in New York City to sold-out audiences and continues to be performed across the country. Victoria is the co-executive producer of Pinkalicious & Peterrific on PBS Kids. Her award-winning artwork has graced the covers and pages of many magazines, newspapers, and books. She lives with her husband and two daughters. Readers can follow Pinkalicious on Facebook and Twitter. For more Pinkalicious and Peterrific fun, visit www.thinkpinkalicious.com.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS CHILDREN'S BOOKS:

HarperCollins Children's Books is one of the leading publishers of children's and teen books. Respected worldwide for its tradition of publishing quality, award-winning books for young readers, HarperCollins is home to many timeless treasures and bestsellers such as Charlotte's Web, Goodnight Moon, Where the Sidewalk Ends, Where the Wild Things Are, and The Hate U Give; series including The Chronicles of Narnia, Ramona, Warriors, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Pete the Cat, Fancy Nancy, Divergent, and Red Queen; and graphic and illustrated novels such as Nimona, Invisible Emmie, and New Kid. Consistently at the forefront of digital innovation, HarperCollins Children's Books delights readers through engaging storytelling across a variety of formats and platforms, including the largest young adult (YA) book community, Epic Reads. HarperCollins Children's Books is a division of HarperCollins Publishers, which is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, has operations in 17 countries, and is a subsidiary of News Corp. You can visit HarperCollins Children's Books at www.harpercollinschildrens.com and www.epicreads.com and HarperCollins Publishers at corporate.HC.com

RUBYLICIOUS

By Victoria Kann

On-sale: 9/28/21

ISBN: 9780063055216

Price: $18.99

SOURCE HarperCollins Children's Books

Related Links

http://www.harpercollins.com

