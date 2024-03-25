The Newest Concept By Tracy Phillips Pushes The Boundaries Of What Burlesque/Cabaret "Should Be"

Crimson & Clover is guaranteed to be unlike anything you've ever seen… outside of your darkest fantasies.

A new cabaret from the mind of Tracy Phillips takes you deep into the debaucherous, 1920s Weimar Republic. The decadent performance peeks behind the curtain of Anita Berber, her complex relationships, and drug infatuation.

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau Productions, an events company created by Tracy Phillips, is proud to announce the official launch of Crimson & Clover (a cabaret), scheduled to take place every Saturday (8pm doors 8:45 showtime) in the historic Cinegrill Theater at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles.

Tableau Productions produces an excellent meditation on the drive for fame and companionship told through a series of dance numbers that range from awe-inspiring, bone chilling, to down-right perverse. Set in the 1920s Weimar Republic we track the downfall of the infamous actress Anita Berber as she seeks out love from both the public and those close to her, before losing it all for her one true love - drugs/alcohol. A wild ride of sex, addiction, and dance. A perfect blend of jaw-dropping dance and acrobatics, heart-thumping sexuality, and a raw portrayal of self-loathing that will have you thinking about the true price of love and fame long after the curtain falls.

Running Time: 1hr 35mins (Including 20min Intermission)

Pricing: $89 - $129 (Food and Drinks available for purchase)

Notable Credits:

Starring: Amy Ryerson as Anita Berber (Original cast of West Side Story on Broadway (2009)

Featuring: Eric Schloesser as Sebastian Droste (Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Zendaya), Brianna Paton as Susi Wanowski (Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour)

Ensemble Cast: Hannah Johnson, Billy Mustapha, Iyana Monet, Cole Neville

Program: www.tableauproductions.com/program

Directed by: Tracy Phillips

Produced by: Zak Agha & Tracy Phillips

About Tableau Productions

Tableau Productions is a live event production company that curates bespoke events, created specifically for the venues they live in. Each show, meticulously conceived and directed by Tracy Phillips, derives from years of experience in the entertainment industry. For more information, visit www.tableauproductions.com.

