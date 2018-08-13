VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software Limited., a leader in the data recovery field, constantly updates the software to meet customers' increased requirements. Recently, MiniTool has announced the newest MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.1 is released.

Every updated version of this data recovery software can bring a new experience to users, and what's new functions can users get from this new version?

Users can explore its new features now.

New Features in MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.1

MiniTool team has researched and developed MiniTool Power Data Recovery for years to improve its data recovery performance and help more users to reduce the loss caused by data missing.

With this MiniTool data recovery software, users can recover lost and deleted data from various kinds of data storage devices, such as internal hard drives, external hard drives, USB flash drives, memory cards, SD cards, CDs/DVDs, and so forth.

The new version of this top data recovery software still retains these four recovery features: This PC, Removable Disk Drive, Hard Disk Drive, and CD/DVD Drive. While the most obvious updates focus on its languages, convenience, and excellent recovery performances.

The specific interpretations are listed as follows:

1. Support for Multiple Languages

Unlike the earlier version, MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.1 supports for multiple languages including English, German and Japanese.

During the installation process, users can select setup language accordingly. Even after entering the software interface, users can also choose their wanted language.

But, users are not allowed to switch languages after entering the scan result interface.

2. Improved Data Recovery Engine

The data recovery engine of this version has been optimized.

Users can discover that the scan speed is the fastest in history. This advantage will come out when they need to scan large amounts of data. So, it can save a lot of time for users.

3. Added Show Lost Files Feature

Users who are familiar with this data recovery software know that it has some features which can help them find their wanted files from the scan result quickly, including Find, Filter, Type, and Preview.

This time, MiniTool added a new feature in this software - Show Lost Files. It can also help users to find the needed files easily.

After entering the scan result, users can see this feature on the left side of Find. Then, users can click on this feature to make the software only show the lost files. After that, users can see it is an easy job to select their wanted files.

For users who want to recover the lost files, this design is more user-friendly and convenient.

4. Enhanced Data Recovery Result

Combining users' feedbacks during software usage, MiniTool fixes some bugs and makes this data recovery tool act more and more perfect.

For example, the performance of this newly released version is more stable. The software corruption and stuck phenomenon will become less and less.

Also, regardless of the causes of data loss issue, users can select a suitable recovery module to get back their wanted files easily and effectively as long as they are not overwritten by new data.

All in all, MiniTool Power Data Recovery is still the free data recovery software, and it becomes more and more powerful.

About MiniTool

Established in Canada, MiniTool team devotes itself to develop and update different kinds of computer programs like partition management software, file recovery tool, mobile recovery software, and digital data backup product. Their excellent performances attract millions of users all over the world. For more information about this company and its products, users can visit https://www.minitool.com.



