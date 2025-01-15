THE NEWLY FORMED TERANODE GROUP LAUNCHES TODAY AND APPOINTS GIULIANO DI VITANTONIO AS CEO

Combining the shared expertise of a suite of market-leading businesses focused on blockchain solutions for enterprise customers

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teranode Group (Teranode) launches today, combining the collective strengths of market leading blockchain innovations to form a unified group, positioned for growth in a rapidly advancing space.

Teranode is a global organization incorporating businesses with extensive expertise in the blockchain space, from intellectual property, web development and transaction processing capabilities to vertical solutions and digital asset recovery.

The group's goal is to create cutting edge solutions on a platform that delivers unbound potential for growth and unmatched scalability with low transaction costs, enabling enterprise customers to enhance trust and drive improved decision making. Powered by BSV Blockchain, the group harnesses the collective strengths of its constituent organisations, bringing them together with a shared vision in an opportunity laden sector.

Today (Wednesday 15 January) Giuliano Di Vitantonio has been appointed as the CEO of Teranode; Di Vitantonio joins from AtlasEdge, a pan-European data centre operator, where he led the business for three years as their founding CEO and rapidly expanded the company into one of the leading-edge data centre providers. Before this, Giuliano was Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Segments at Digital Realty, which acquired Interxion in 2020 where he was Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. Prior to that he spent over 20 years in a variety of commercial and technical leadership roles at Cisco and Hewlett-Packard.

Giuliano said: "I am delighted to be joining Teranode at its inception. I can already see we have some great experience within the team and fantastic potential for growth in an exciting space. There is a lot to achieve this year, and having a consolidated group with a shared vision gives us a great platform to deliver on our ambitions – we want to be the industry leading platform and the go-to experts for enterprises using blockchain technology."

Giuliano will be bringing his extensive strategy and customer experience to help shape the future of the new group. He has spent over 30 years in the technology sector, with deep experience in a range of areas including R&D, consulting, business development and marketing. During his career, Giuliano has built extensive knowledge of global enterprise customers and the delivery of complex solutions, which are the two ingredients at the heart of Teranode's strategy.

SOURCE The Teranode Group