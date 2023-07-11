THE NEWLY REIMAGINED ALLOY HOTEL, A DOUBLETREE BY HILTON HOTEL IN KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, FUSES HISTORY & MODERNITY TO CREATE THE ULTIMATE GUEST EXPERIENCE

Stylish details, thoughtful service, warm hospitality, and local pride make the guest experience at The Alloy one to remember

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alloy Hotel, a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, recently underwent an $18.5 million renovation and has been reimagined as a lifestyle hotel that proves that sophistication never goes out of style. Located in King of Prussia, PA, the Alloy is the perfect venue for your next event – with 327 spacious and newly-refreshed guest rooms, 60 of which are suites, the comforts of home and convenient amenities are everywhere you turn. The Alloy boasts over 25,000 square feet of conference and event space, a state-of-the-art Precor fitness center with Peloton bikes, free guest parking, an outdoor patio for dining and lounging, a seasonal outdoor pool, and more.

"From a leisurely family vacation or life's celebration to a business trip with colleagues, the Alloy Hotel is the perfect spot for any experience and type of traveler," said Neal Yakupcin, Director of Sales & Marketing. "With the new concept and look and feel of The Alloy, we have created a hotel experience that is just as sophisticated and stylish as it is charming and hospitable, and our guests will feel that the moment they walk through the doors."

The renovation, which was completed in 2021, was led by hospitality design and architecture group Jonathan Nehmer + Associates (JN+A) and hospitality interior design firm HVS Design, both who provided architecture, interior design, and branding services for the transformation of the property. Property highlights include:

Unparalleled Design

The Alloy stands at a crossroads where historic meets modern, much like its King of Prussia location, and there are nods to that in the design throughout the hotel. Upon entering the property, guests will notice the refreshed lobby designed with rich wood tones, stylized marble tile, mixed metals, with intricate tile inlays nodding to that idea of a crossroads. The 327 guest rooms are just as carefully curated and are the perfect balance between casual and welcoming and high-fashion and modern.

Modernly-Crafted Guest Rooms

The 327 guestrooms at the Alloy have a casual style layered with fashion-inspired details. With a mix of carefully curated design pieces along with relaxing furnishings, the spacious rooms at the Alloy can help any weary traveler unwind after a tiring day. Upscale amenities are provided in each guestroom, including complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, a 55-inch HDTV, coffee service, refrigerator, Crabtree & Evelyn bath products, and more. With 112 king rooms, 148 queen rooms, suite options, and corner rooms with views of the surrounding King of Prussia area, there is an option for all. The décor and finishes were thoughtfully composed by JN+A and HVS Design and consist of blues and neutrals, with wood and a mix of different textures used throughout.

Event Space

Perfect for groups of all sizes, the Alloy's meeting and event space is the ideal place for your next conference, banquet, annual meeting, wedding, and more. Its prime and central King of Prussia/Valley Forge location is convenient for travelers – whether they're coming by car, plane, bus or train. With 25,500 square feet of total event space and 27 individual meeting and event rooms, there is an option for events of any kind and size – from a big social gathering to an intimate get together, or anything in-between. The functional aspect of the event space, combined with the essential amenities, will help you feel at ease. To learn more and reserve the event space, email [email protected].

Dining at The Alloy

The Alloy offers an assortment of dining & drinking options on-property. For guests who need a quick snack or grab & go drink, The Market at The Alloy is open 24 hours a day and has an array of snacks and drinks, including a coffee bar proudly brewing Starbucks coffee. And for those looking to unwind and indulge after a long day, Hammer and Fire is the Alloy's on-property restaurant with a perfectly curated menu consisting of fresh & local ingredients.

Hammer and Fire Restaurant & Lounge

Led by Executive Chef Eric Flynn, Hammer and Fire is the perfect nexus of flavor and passion. Experience the local flavorings of Pennsylvania produce and production like you never have before – as everything at Hammer and Fire that can be locally sourced, is. Consisting of hand-picked local and fresh ingredients, the seasonal menus at Hammer and Fire are innovative and inspired by Chef's belief that food should not be overworked, but rather appreciated for its simplicity and natural perfections. Hammer and Fire Restaurant & Lounge is open for both breakfast and dinner Monday through Sunday. Private dining for small parties and restaurant buy out options are available.

The breakfast menu consists of morning favorites, including signature dishes like the Hammer and Fire Breakfast, Build Your Own Omelet, Crabcake Benedict, Cinnamon Vanilla French Toast, and more. For those looking to get a healthy jumpstart on the day, the breakfast menu also offers a protein shake, avocado toast, steel-cut oatmeal, and an assortment of fresh seasonal fruit.

The dinner menu at Hammer and Fire is beautifully balanced and has something for everyone – from soups & salads, sandwiches and burgers to a selection of meats and fish fresh from the grill, and shareable plates perfect for the whole table to enjoy. The Tuna Poke Bowl, Fired-Up Chicken Sandwich, and Korean Bulgogi Tacos are just a few of the fresh, local dishes to be enjoyed with the expansive cocktail, beer & wine, and dessert menus.

The Alloy Hotel, a DoubleTree by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class hotel brands. Hilton Honors members are also eligible to earn points when hosting events via the Hilton Honors Event Planner Program. To learn more about the Alloy, please visit thealloyhotel.com, or check out @thealloyhotel on Instagram or Facebook.

About The Alloy

At The ALLOY, we believe that your hotel stay should be more than just a night away from home. It should be unique and special - an experience that sparks joy and creates lasting memories. Located in the heart of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, our property stands at a crossroads where history meets modernity, where high fashion meets industrial production, where the curious traveler meets local flavor. At The ALLOY, we are many things - things that come together and fuse to create something good. The Alloy is managed by Concord Hospitality.

About Concord Hospitality

As an award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades successfully growing the company's portfolio, which includes premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. Recognized as one of the top 10 management companies in North America, Concord Hospitality creates benefits for its partners and associates by leveraging its operations, development, sales and marketing, technology, accounting and operational management expertise to continue to grow its portfolio of best-in-class hotels. The company believes its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord Hospitality is committed to being a great place to work for all. Learn more at concordhotels.com.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of 660 hotels with more than 150,000 rooms across 51 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

