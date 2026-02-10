The Newman Firm, Established NYC Personal Injury Law Firm, Unveils Modernized Rebrand

Rebrand includes new logo, updated website, and reinforced commitment to accident victims across NYC Metro Area

QUEENS, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Newman Firm, a legal practice dedicated to assisting accident victims, has announced a comprehensive rebrand. This initiative introduces a new logo, an updated brand name, and a refreshed website. Formerly known as Newman Anzalone & Newman LLP, this organic evolution reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to delivering premier personal injury law services across the New York Metro Area, with its primary operations based in Queens, New York.

To explore the refreshed brand identity and learn more about the legal services offered, current and prospective clients are encouraged to visit the rebranded https://nyaccidentcase.com/ . Their website provides detailed information and resources designed to assist individuals seeking personal injury representation in New York.

"Since 1978, our firm has been helping the victims of serious accidents obtain the maximum compensation for their injuries. Each new client whom we assist receives the same level of service that built our outstanding reputation. Through our decades of experience, we have developed a strong understanding of the needs of people who have suffered catastrophic injuries or the death of a loved one," says Gregory S. Newman, partner at The Newman Firm.

Despite record-low traffic fatalities citywide, there remains a need for pedestrian accident litigation in Queens , where injured victims face a strict 90-day deadline to preserve their right to compensation when the City may be at fault. The Newman Firm's rebrand aims to clearly communicate its mission and identity to both its existing client base and the wider New York community, so that those affected are aware of important deadlines and can properly fight back.

While the New York safety traffic program Vision Zero has been linked to reducing traffic fatalities through improved street design and enforcement, serious pedestrian injuries still occur, making experienced legal guidance essential for pursuing accountability after an accident. A distinguishing aspect of The Newman Firm's approach is its ability to assist clients who may not have insurance coverage. The firm works to help these individuals address lost wages and medical bills resulting from their accidents. The firm specializes in a variety of personal injury cases, including:

New York Car Accidents – Providing legal guidance for individuals involved in vehicular collisions.

– Providing legal guidance for individuals involved in vehicular collisions. Pedestrian Accidents in Queens – Advocating for pedestrians struck by vehicles.

– Advocating for pedestrians struck by vehicles. Truck accidents – Representing victims of incidents involving commercial trucks.

– Representing victims of incidents involving commercial trucks. Motorcycle accidents – Assisting motorcyclists injured in road incidents.

– Assisting motorcyclists injured in road incidents. Bicycle crashes – Supporting cyclists who have sustained injuries.

– Supporting cyclists who have sustained injuries. Construction accidents – Addressing legal matters arising from workplace incidents on construction sites.

– Addressing legal matters arising from workplace incidents on construction sites. Slip and falls – Handling cases related to injuries sustained from unsafe premises.

– Handling cases related to injuries sustained from unsafe premises. Other accidents – Offering legal services for various other types of personal injury claims.

The Newman Firm, LLP is a premier personal injury law firm serving the New York Metro Area since 1978. Located at 95-25 Queens Blvd, 11th Floor, Queens, NY 11374. For more information, visit https://nyaccidentcase.com/ or call 718-896-2700.

