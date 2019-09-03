The News Journal Names Marlette Funding A Winner Of The Delaware Top Workplaces 2019 Award

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Funding , LLC, developer and operator of the Best Egg Personal Loan platform, was ranked second overall in the Delaware Top Workplaces 2019 list by The News Journal in the mid-size business category. This is Marlette Funding's second time being named as a Top Workplace in Delaware.

In its five years of business, Marlette Funding has seen significant growth. With approximately 250 employees, Marlette has successfully scaled their business to become a market leader in online lending. To date, the platform has delivered more than $8.8B in personal loans with a market leading strong credit performance.

"I am very proud of the business our employees have helped us build and the positive impact we are having on customers," shared Jeffrey Meiler, CEO of Marlette Funding. "Our team has built something unique and it's all thanks to our employees, who inspire and motivate us to continually improve and grow the business. As a company, we've come a long way over the past five years and we're eager to see where we will be in the next five."

Delaware Top Places to Work 2019 is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey , CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

About Marlette Funding

Marlette Funding, the developer and operator of the Best Egg consumer-lending platform, is a financial technology provider on a mission to find better ways to make money accessible to help people achieve their goals and enjoy life. The team mixes decades of banking experience with deep customer knowledge and smart technology to deliver digital products, services and experiences in a more relevant way. The Best Egg platform provides a frictionless online personal loan experience where qualified applicants can instantly view loan offers with no impact to their credit score and receive funds in as little as one business day. Since March 2014, the online loan platform has delivered over $8.8B in loans with strong credit performance. For more information, visit www.MarletteFunding.com or www.BestEgg.com.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

