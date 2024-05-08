The Next Big Thing in AI is Moby Dick

A Revolution in Reading: Silverside AI Launches Full Format Novel "Moby Dick" with Mesmerizing Animations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful beta launch of Hypnovels — the generative AI platform that allows authors to seamlessly animate chapters to promote their books— AI innovation company, Silverside AI , has achieved a major breakthrough by rendering the entirety of Herman Melville's classic, Moby Dick, into a dynamic animated format, available to readers everywhere.

The importance of this technological breakthrough comes at a pivotal moment for our society – approximately 46% of Americans failed to finish a single book last year (source: Washington Post ). Reasons range from busyness, to overstimulation, to difficulty reading or concentrating due to neurodiversity, or a simple lack of interest in books. As a result, bookstores are suffering, authors are finding it hard to reach audiences, and the cultural importance of literature is vanishing.

Therefore, Hypnovels is addressing a big, urgent problem. Silverside AI hopes to revolutionize the way books are consumed, promoted, and enjoyed in our modern age. Authors can now harness the power of AI to seamlessly convert their entire literary works into engaging multimedia experiences. With just a few simple steps on the Hypnovels platform, authors can breathe life into their books, creating compelling animations that resonate with current and potential readers.

"I know that bringing visuals to an old story of a whale won't change the future of the planet like the work being done by those developing large language models and other fundamental technologies for this new era," says PJ Pereira, Founder & Creative Chairman at Pereira O'Dell and Silverside AI, "Hopefully though, it will serve as inspiration for others who may look at what's ahead and how they can use this opportunity to improve the broken world inherited by our generation."

The genesis of Hypnovels stemmed from Pereira's own experience using AI to promote his sci-fi novel, The Girl From Wudang. Recognizing the universal potential of this format, he envisioned a tool that could democratize high-quality visual storytelling for authors across genres.

Through Hypnovels, self-published authors can present their entire book without the overhead of a publicity department and a major production studio to produce a video experience. For publishers, it offers a way to quickly and easily create compelling experiences for backlist titles and classics that have lost the ability to engage new readers.

The concept of Hypnovels allows the book to move to new media: "watching" a book on TV or even inside an immersive headset, not like a movie, but a completely new format.

"Through the power of AI, authors and publishers now have an innovative way to captivate and engage readers. This fusion of words and visuals breathes new life into classics and unveils fresh interpretations of literary works," says Rob Wrubel, Managing Partner at Silverside AI.

The Hypnovels platform integrates cutting-edge AI technologies, including GPT-4 for interpretation, Stable Diffusion for animation, Eleven Studios for voice, and bespoke artistic styles. This amalgamation of AI and creativity enhances the reader experience, amplifying the immersive nature of storytelling. Silverside AI invites authors, publishers, and literary enthusiasts to explore the possibilities of Hypnovels at hypnovels.com .

You can 'read' Moby Dick here .

About Silverside AI:

Silverside AI, a subsidiary of Pereira O'Dell in collaboration with Serviceplan Americas, is an AI innovation and incubation lab based in San Francisco. Positioned at the intersection of creativity and technology, Silverside AI is committed to fostering collaboration, experimentation, and innovation in the global design, advertising, and marketing industries.

About Pereira O'Dell:

Pereira O'Dell is an independent creative agency that lives for the big swings. We believe that it's in that pursuit of finding something bigger, something better than what exists, where we discover what really matters to people and brands. Founded in 2008 by Andrew O'Dell and PJ Pereira, Pereira O'Dell is a full-service creative agency with offices in San Francisco and New York. Clients include IHOP, Manscaped, The AdCouncil, Zelle, Adobe, and several brands under the General Mills umbrella. Pereira O'Dell has amassed over 100 respected advertising and entertainment awards including Cannes Lions, CLIO, D&AD, One Show, ANDY, Effie, and the Emmy Awards.

