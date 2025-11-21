The next chapter in an Alaskan Legend: Alaska Gear Company announces three new models of the Warmest Winter Boot. Upcoming Black Friday sales include boots up to 30% off & boot accessories up to 25% off

The evolution of the VBX line continues to provide the protection and performance of Alaska Gear Company's VBX Technology. Vapor Barrier X technology is a fully encapsulated insulation system, ensuring the boot's interior remains completely sealed and unaffected by water, moisture or condensation. The high-traction, diamond-shaped lug outsole, offers superior grip and stability in icy, snowy, or muddy conditions. Built for those who don't just face the elements, but work, thrive, and endure in them.

The VBX LITE: The VBX LITE offers daily winter users comfort, warmth, & versatility for everyday outings in a low-profile winter boot. Use cases include light hiking, snow removal, winter bonfires, pond hockey, and holiday outings. Offered in colors Arctic White, Shale Black, Tundra Tan, Glacier Blue, and Alpine Green, each inspired by Alaska's rugged terrain.

The VBX MAX: The VBX MAX is built for the extreme. Brutal subzero temps, locking out moisture with 360° bombproof waterproofing, and powering you through harsh winter missions with maximum comfort. With added insulation and increased VBX performance, the MAX is built for the coldest, most rugged environments. Use cases include guiding, long expeditions, ice fishing, snowmachining, and mushing. Offered in colors arctic white and shale black.

The VBX Composite: Similar to the VBX MAX, the VBX Composite is re-engineered for demanding work sites. Built to withstand plunging subzero temperatures delivering all-day support and protection in demanding environments. With built-in composite toe protection and meeting ASTM & CSA certifications, this boot is built for the worksite. Use cases include environments such as oil fields, construction sites, warehouses, road crews, or backcountry living. Offered in color shale black.

Upcoming Black Friday sales include boots up to 30% off & boot accessories up to 25% off through December 1st, 2025.

