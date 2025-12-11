The Next Decision After Early Decision: Selecting a College Funding Path

Private Student Loans Like AbeSM Close Financial Assistance Gaps

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, families of college students are celebrating the holidays early right now. That's because many of those who applied to college on an early decision or early action basis are opening up their acceptance letters.

That happy group is likely to be large, judging by 2024-2025 Common App data—which showed that more than 60% of first-time applicants who used the Common App submitted at least one early decision or early action application.

But this year, even as they cheer, families who receive financial and merit aid may still have nagging worries. What if they have a shortfall, especially as federal student loan policy changes take effect? Many families began considering private student loans for the first time in anticipation of these changes, according to a recent survey of more than 1,000 parents and students who requested information on AbeSM student loans. In response, Steve Winnie, Chief Operating Officer of Monogram LLC, which created Abe, offers the following insights for students and families applying for aid for 2026-2027 programs.

Continue to investigate federal student loans first: Private student loans are meant to fill remaining financial gaps after accounting for federal loans, grants, scholarships and work-study programs. Although families will face new borrowing caps and program phase-outs beginning July 1, 2026, there will still be a great deal of federal funding available, along with two new plans providing a choice of fixed- or income-based payments.

Private student loans not only help families when their federal funding falls short; they have become increasingly flexible so that students can align their repayment plans with their expected future income. Abe, for example, offers five terms, or loan duration periods, to help students optimize their monthly payments. Look for ways to minimize your interest rate: Having a creditworthy cosigner makes a big difference. Private lenders like Abe also offer opportunities such as rate reductions for consistent on-time or automated payments.

Individuals with a college or university education increase their earning potential, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, graduates may face layoffs, family illnesses, and other roadblocks. Private student loans like Abe offer a variety of forbearance and deferment options for payment relief. Abe stands out with in-school default protection and longer-than-usual grace periods.

Monogram launched Abe in 2024 to provide clear, transparent information and a borrower-supportive repayment experience. With competitive interest rates, Abe provides loans for undergraduate, graduate, and graduate-level professional school programs. More information is available at abestudentloans.com.

About Abe

AbeSM student loans are focused on creating more supportive borrower experiences that better meet the needs of today's college students. Abe was created by Monogram LLC, the leader in data-driven private student lending products and programs. The Monogram team has originated more than $23 billion in private student loans and assisted 1.5 million borrowers at thousands of schools. More information is available at abestudentloans.com , Facebook or Instagram.

