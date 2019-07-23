The Next Era of Communication Software Changes How Businesses Connect with Customers - Real-Time Communication is Here

BOULDER, Colo., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TextUs , the fastest growing business text messaging software in the nation, today released a new strategy for how businesses, customers, and teams are now communicating in the on-demand economy.

How to Adopt a Real-Time Communication Strategy (available here: https://textus.com/resources/real-time-communication-strategy/ ), sheds new light on how businesses can start real-time, one-to-one conversations to communicate faster, build better relationships, and grow faster.

"Customers want to engage with businesses on their terms, when and where they want. Real-time communication is fast replacing delayed, spammy emails, and cold calls," said Andrew Kimmell, co-founder and CMO for TextUs. "From live-chat and video cloud conferencing to enterprise text messaging, the world of business communications is changing -- fast. We're sharing the real-time communication strategy to help businesses better engage with customers and teams."

Today, businesses are no longer in control -- customers are. Customers aren't up for waiting for responses and needed information. In fact, 64% of consumers and 80% of business buyers said they expect companies to respond to and interact in real-time.

The Age of the Seller is over, as are the days when the business controlled the communication process.

TextUs outlines how real-time communication maximizes the speed and responsiveness of integrated text, chat, social collaboration, and voice technologies for sales, marketing, and services teams. It supplants email, cold calling, and bot automation with instantaneous, interactive human communication that is personal, dynamic and supports customer intent.

TextUs has put this strategy into practice, rebuilding its platform from the ground up with a real-time approach at its core. Now, you can text from your desktop and smartphone, make calls from your business number from a cloud phone, and instantly click-to-call customers. This real-time workflow empowers your team to build the relationships that your business thrives on.

