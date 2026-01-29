The Next Era of Sports and Entertainment Technology: Info-Tech Research Group Partners With SEAT to Advance Innovation and Digital Excellence Across Industry

Rapid advances in AI, analytics, and immersive technology are redefining fan experience and operational excellence across sports and entertainment organizations. However, the industry continues to face challenges in aligning technology investments with business goals, and technology leaders are seeking structured guidance to translate innovation into measurable value. Through a new partnership with the Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology (SEAT), global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group is set to deliver research-driven insights and strategic frameworks to help leaders modernize operations, enhance fan engagement, and navigate transformation with clarity and confidence.

ARLINGTON, Va. , Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced a new partnership with SEAT, the Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology, to empower technology, marketing, and operations executives across the global sports and entertainment industry. The collaboration will bring Info-Tech's expertise to SEAT's influential community of North American entertainment venues, sports teams, and league leaders who are driving innovation in fan engagement, digital experience, and live event operations.

SEAT is the alliance of technology executives and decision-makers from professional and collegiate sports, entertainment venues, and tech partners worldwide who together explore the innovations shaping the future of fan and guest experiences. Through its annual forum and year-round community initiatives, SEAT provides a trusted space for leaders to collaborate, share insights, and exchange strategies for turning technology into a strategic enabler of value and connection.

"Innovation in live sports and entertainment is accelerating globally, driven by a wave of smart venue builds and remodels. Advanced technologies are elevating the fan experience year-round while requiring seamless, always-on IT performance," says Larry Fretz, Managing Partner at InfoTech Research Group. "By combining SEAT's global network of venue and technology leaders with Info-Tech's strategic research and frameworks, this partnership empowers organizations to make confident, data-driven decisions that transform operations and deliver unforgettable fan experiences, inside the venue and across every screen."

As part of the partnership, Info-Tech will contribute research-backed thought leadership, strategic frameworks, and analyst-led guidance to SEAT's content, events, and member engagements throughout the year. These engagements include expert-led sessions on digital modernization, cybersecurity, AI strategy, data governance, and organizational leadership, all aimed at helping technology and business executives align IT capabilities with the evolving demands of fans, partners, and stakeholders.

"SEAT has always been about empowering the leaders behind live experiences," says Josh Barney, CEO of SEAT. "Our community thrives on collaboration, shared learning, and innovation. Partnering with Info-Tech Research Group adds a powerful layer of research and strategic insight that will help our members not only adapt to change but lead the industry."

The partnership builds on Info-Tech's expanding role in connecting global technology communities through strategic collaborations, including upcoming initiatives tied to the firm's Info-Tech LIVE series of international conferences. Both organizations share a vision of equipping technology leaders with the clarity, tools, and confidence to transform the industries they serve.

Upcoming Collaboration at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

Registration for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans is now open, and all attendees will have the opportunity to join a SEAT industry roundtable hosted by Josh Barney and Larry Fretz, titled Sports & Venues IT Roundtable: AI Priorities, Tight Budgets, and the Microsoft Squeeze.

This interactive session explores how organizations are prioritizing AI initiatives, navigating constrained resources, and responding to evolving licensing and pricing pressures, providing a forum for peer-driven discussion and strategic insight on how technology leaders can do more with less in 2026.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts or complimentary media passes for any of Info-Tech's events, including Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

About SEAT (Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology)

SEAT is where the leaders behind live sports and entertainment come together to shape the future of fan experience. SEAT brings together professionals across technology, marketing, operations, venue management, hospitality, security, and data to share practical insights, explore emerging innovation, and collaborate on the strategies that elevate the live event experience. SEAT is attended by the professionals who build, manage, and elevate the fan experience behind the scenes at sports and entertainment venues.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group