TXOne Networks Positions Enforceable Protection as the Next Evolution of OT Cybersecurity

Showcasing a structured path from visibility to production-safe protection for industrial environments at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2026

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks is expanding its visibility-to-protection message at the Gartner Security and Risk Management (SRM) Summit (June 1-3, Gaylord National Harbor Resort), highlighting its Discover-Assess-Protect framework for helping industrial organizations move from asset visibility to enforceable OT protection without disrupting operations.

With unplanned industrial downtime costing manufacturers an estimated $125,000-$300,000 per hour, industrial organizations are aware they require protection without halting production. The TXOne framework addresses a defining challenge in OT cybersecurity: visibility identifies exposure, but reducing operational risk requires enforceable protection.

The future of OT cybersecurity is reducing risk, not just monitoring it. Post this

From Visibility to Protection: A Structured Path Forward

The Discover-Assess-Protect framework reflects the natural progression of OT cybersecurity maturity from understanding industrial exposure to prioritizing operational risk and enforcing protection safely in OT environments.

"Discover" establishes complete OT asset visibility, including the 25% of devices organizations typically find they had not documented (Omdia, 2025). "Assess" translates that visibility into prioritized, OT-context risk intelligence, helping organizations focus remediation and enforcement efforts where operational exposure is highest. "Protect" closes the enforcement gap with production-safe protection designed for industrial environments, including virtual patching for systems with no vendor patch, zero-reboot endpoint protection across legacy and modern platforms, and inline network enforcement hardware bypass designed for continuous industrial operations. TXOne has recorded zero unplanned downtime across 3,600+ global deployments.

"Industrial organizations already understand their OT environments are exposed through legacy systems, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations. They have invested heavily in visibility because understanding risk is foundational to any OT security strategy, but visibility alone does not reduce operational risk. As resilience becomes a greater operational priority, the industry is shifting from simply monitoring risk to actually reducing it, with protection that keeps operations running. That shift is where OT cybersecurity is headed next." - Michael Patton, Head of TXOne Networks, Americas

According to TXOne, the shift from visibility-focused OT security strategies toward enforceable protection reflects a broader evolution in how industrial organizations approach cyber resilience and operational continuity.

Learn more about the TXOne Complete OT framework during the Gartner SRM Summit at Booth 120 - https://txo.network/srm26

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks focuses exclusively on operational technology, helping industrial organizations protect critical infrastructure while keeping production running. Purpose-built for OT environments, TXOne's solutions help industrial organizations move beyond visibility toward enforceable protection and operational resilience. For more information, visit www.txone.com

SOURCE TXOne Networks USA, Inc.