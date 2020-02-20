The Next-Gen Spice Grinder Releases February 20

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Ingredients Co. has announced that their next-generation spice grinder, FinaMill, the first of its kind to utilise an interchangeable spice pod design, will finally hit the market later this month. FinaMill is set to reshape the spice mill industry, citing new innovations in anti-cross contamination and convenience of use as its focus. The specially-designed "FinaPods" eliminate the unnecessary hassle associated with typical spice grinders by allowing the user to store any number of unique spices in separate pods, which can be easily interchanged.

Alpha Ingredients Co. Alpha Ingredients Co.

After a decade in development, FinaMill is available orders in North America via shopfinamill.com starting Thursday February 20th. It will also be available on Amazon later in the month. FinaMill will start from US$24.95, and US$11.95 for additional sets of spice pods.

"Our business is all about providing the necessary tools for the average home chef to greatly elevate their cooking and dining experiences," said Alex Liu, President of Alpha Ingredients Co. "FinaMill is our first step towards making every meal special and the entire team takes immense pride in being able to finally present it to the world. It looks like a spice mill. It operates like any spice mill you've ever used. But it improves on the core spice mill design in every way imaginable.

"There's never been a better way to achieve freshly-ground spices."

Pre-orders are available from shopfinamill.com.

About Alpha Ingredients

Alpha Ingredients is a USA-based consumer goods company with over twenty years experience in developing new and innovating products for consumers worldwide.

Contact Info:

David Nelson

Media Manager

Alpha Ingredients Co

PH: 503 880 2858

234523@email4pr.com

www.shopfinamill.com

SOURCE Alpha Ingredients Co.

Related Links

http://www.shopfinamill.com

