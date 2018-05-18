The Next Generation of Business Leaders: Where Graduates Will Prosper in 2018

With these job opportunities continuing to open up across the country, the next generation of business leaders will decide largely on where graduates are located with many areas outweighing the competition in the jobs, cost of living and access to housing they offer.

Leading professional network LinkedIn released its Guide to Getting Hired in 2018 to bring to light the key areas of focus these new grads should be considering.

Taking into account the research collected from the class of 2016-2017, the guide acts as a roadmap for honing in on the types of roles, companies, industries, and locations presenting the best opportunities in today's market.

Maybe one of top challenges faced by new grads is in the growing competition of college-educated talent entering the workforce at the largest rate in history. Along with the skills this group brings, it will be critical for them to position themselves in the correct location and job market to have the best odds at future success.

LinkedIn takes this factor into account in their list of the top 10 cities for new grads in 2018 included in the guide. "Unsurprising to most Texas business professionals, two of the state's largest cities made the list - Dallas-Fort Worth in the #7 position and Austin in the #9," shares Marcus Hiles, DFW-based entrepreneur and CEO of leading property firm Western Rim Properties. With the recognition of the state as having the highest annual economic and population growth in 2017, commercial expansion has also grown rapidly and is helping aide the expanding job market.

Another factor linking new grads to Texas is the career focus of the class of 2018, in which LinkedIn highlights business studies as the most popular major pursued. "With the increasing business climate in Texas' leading areas such as Dallas and Austin gaining interest from investors across the country, it will be a predominant factor in attracting new graduates to the state who are looking to be part of the country's next fortune 500 company," shares Marcus who also has benefited from the state's business-friendly environment.

The Texas attraction continues growing at record speeds in recent years where the state even led the nation in 2017 by sustaining the largest populations of relocated residents. Along with the area's thriving commercial expansion, the need for college-educated talent will remain a critical part of the state's future success. With these factors considered, it seems both the 2018 graduating class and the Texas business community will need to come together to make the lone star state an even bigger player in the global economy in the years to come.

