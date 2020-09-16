The Next Generation Of Canon's Instant Camera Printer, IVY CLIQ+2 And IVY CLIQ2, Encourage Snap And Print Stickable Memories - In An Instant

"This next phase in the IVY product line is a direct result of what the end-user is passionate about when it comes to instant camera printers. Expressing individual style, instant access to printing and the option to stick photos are what make the new IVY products exciting for Gen-Z and Millennial consumers who are looking to think beyond their smartphone's photography capabilities," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Imaging Technologies & Communications Group.

IVY CLIQ+2 Instant Camera Printer + App

True to its predecessor, the instant camera printer + app is equipped with an eight-megapixel1 camera and a selfie mirror surrounded by a glowing light ring of LEDs. The CLIQ+2 also connects to a compatible smartphone and the Canon Mini Print app2. Packed full of fun filters and borders – which are available with seasonal and celebratory themes – the app lets users customize and personalize their prints. Snap-happys also have the option to print from an SD card and the now available Live View allows users to check the image before clicking.

Though the CLIQ+2 is small, it is mighty with the "2 in 1" ability to both snap a photo and print a photo which also doubles as a sticker – if you so choose. Simply peel off the photo backing and stick wherever you like. Don't let the slim and sleek design fool you – upping the instant camera printer + app ante, the new CLIQ+2 +app has new fresh features to channel all that creative energy, including:

Three modes directly built into the camera to snap photos, such as:

Landscape



Portrait



Selfie

Built-in frame and filters – available directly from the camera

Adding another layer of creativity, Zink Pre-Cut Circle Sticker paper is a new consumable to use with the CLIQ+2 Instant Camera Printer +App. Through the Canon Mini Print app2, the consumer simply selects the "Pre-Cut Sticker" layout option, and then can edit their circular formatted photo to their liking and instantly print.

Available in Rose Gold and Midnight Navy, the CLIQ+2 Instant Camera + App will instantly make a sticking impression on friends and family!

IVY CLIQ2 Instant Camera Printer

Built with a five-megapixel1 camera, automatic-flash and the coveted selfie mirror – users can click, print and stick in an instant. New for the CLIQ2 are the built-in borders and filters that are accessible right from the camera – no app connection is required, and three new matte colors: Petal Pink, Turquoise and Charcoal.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon IVY CLIQ+2 Instant Camera Printer + App and Canon IVY CLIQ2 Instant Camera Printer are scheduled to be available for in-store purchase in September 2020 at an estimated retail price of $149.99* and $99.99*, respectively. Each instant camera printer comes with a starter pack of 10 sheets of 2x3 photo paper.

The Zink Pre-Cut Circle Sticker paper will also be available for in-store purchase in September 2020 at an estimated retail price of $12.99.*

For more information, and the full list of product specifications, visit https://shop.usa.canon.com

About ZINK Holdings LLC

ZINK Holdings LLC is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts. One of its revolutionary products is a patented full-color printing technology that allows photographs to be instantly developed on ink-embedded paper without the need of an ink cartridge that would otherwise make digital devices bulky. For more information or to learn more about ZINK™ products, please visit www.ZINK.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

1 Image processing may cause a decrease in the number of pixels.

2 Requires mobile device to be connected to the Canon IVY CLIQ+2 Instant Camera Printer + App via Bluetooth® and the Canon Mini Print App, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. To access, download and/or use the Canon Mini Print App and related services, you must be located in the United States and be at least the age of majority in your jurisdiction; additional terms and conditions apply, see Canon Mini Print App End User License Agreement for full details. The Canon Mini Print App is compatible with mobile devices running iOS 9.0 or later, and Android devices running Android 4.4 or later.

* Availability, pricing and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

