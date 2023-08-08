The Next-Generation of Corporate Travel Retailing: Deem, Powered by Travelport+

Just five months after Travelport announced the acquisition of Deem, the global technology company has confirmed the corporate booking tool's integration with Travelport+

LANGLEY, United Kingdom, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport, a global technology company that powers travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of suppliers worldwide, today confirmed the integration with Deem, a leading corporate travel management platform, with Travelport+. The announcement comes just months after Travelport publicized the game-changing acquisition, a move intended to fulfill a growing need for a tight, fully-integrated tool that provides access and end-to-end servicing of all multi-source content, including NDC.

"Business travelers want, and deserve, the same modern retailing experience as leisure travelers," said John Elieson, COO and Deputy CEO of Travelport. "When Travelport announced the acquisition of Deem in March, it was with the intention of providing the corporate travel world with award-winning, complementary tools that are as revolutionary, modern, and easy-to-use as Travelport+. We've not only delivered on that promise, but are proud to confirm the integration of the Deem and Travelport+ platforms."

Together, Deem and Travelport are modernizing the corporate travel experience. Travel management companies (TMCs), corporations and their travelers that utilize Deem and Travelport+ will be able to access a wide range of rich and relevant content, all in one place, enhanced by the Content Curation Layer (CCL). This Travelport+ feature uses powerful artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) capabilities to provide agents and travelers a more modern retailing experience with faster search responses, more pertinent results, and greater accuracy. When seamlessly integrated with Deem's award-winning, modern user interface, this will allow travelers to stay within their corporate policies while ensuring bookings (including NDC) are fully serviceable.

In the 150 days since the acquisition, Deem has continued to thrive, with notable moments such as:

  • Being named a Champion in Software Reviews 2023 Travel Management Emotional Footprint Awards
  • Expanding to support global customers in more than 60 countries
  • Achieving a net score of 9.5 in a customer satisfaction survey, a nearly two-point lead ahead of industry standards
  • Receiving the highest CX score (9.7) of all corporate booking tools
  • Rebranding the Etta platform to the company's namesake, Deem, to increase clarity and unite products under a single iconic name that has become synonymous with innovation in corporate retailing
  • Winning a Stevie Award for its Diversity and Inclusion campaign

When looking towards the immediate future, Travelport has big plans for the GDS-agnostic tool. In 2024 alone, Travelport expects Deem to:

  • Accelerate its international expansion, doubling its global footprint with a focus first in EMEA, followed by APAC
  • Evolve the user interface to continue to revolutionize the corporate travel retailing experience and deepen the industry-leading gap that Deem already has in front of its competitors
  • Implement enhanced emissions data, which is already available on Travelport+

"We've heard our corporate customers and there are two key things that they need," Elieson continued. "First, they want a one-stop shop for all content through a single tool. And, just as important, they want ease of traveler servicing, meaning the content needs to be the same as what their TMC partner sees. By combining traveler-first, human-centric design with a best-in-class user experience, we've brought the ease and enjoyment of booking leisure trips to business travel. Making that content both accessible to and easily managed by their TMC partner ensures travelers are covered, even when you factor in new products only available through NDC or other content sources."

About Travelport

Travelport is a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom and operating in more than 165 countries around the world, Travelport is focused on driving innovation that simplifies the complex travel ecosystem.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Through its award-winning, mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management software, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem's travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world's largest travel management companies. Acquired by Travelport in 2023, the company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with a second office in Dublin, Ireland.

