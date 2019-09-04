The Next Generation of True Wireless Earbuds from Plantronics Provides All-day Wear for Those On the Go, Working out, or Just Plain Working to Include BackBeat PRO 5100 and BackBeat FIT 3200

The BackBeat family features Plantronics legendary audio quality, reliable connectivity and innovative technology, as well as exceptional comfort, fit, durability and long-lasting battery life. Whether your preference is fitness, all-day listening or taking calls, BackBeat headphones are designed to meet the demands of your day.

"Frost & Sullivan's research indicates the true wireless headphone market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by expanded choice and consumer reliance on mobility," said Brent Iadarola, Frost & Sullivan Vice President of Mobile and Wireless Research. "By intelligently pairing smartphone features, such as voice activation and command customization, Plantronics is delivering a line-up of product-specific differentiators that will excel in the true wireless market."

Plantronics' true wireless earbuds are extremely lightweight, and each pair comes with a compact carrying case for additional battery life on-the-go. The "My Tap" feature, which is available through the BackBeat app, offers command customization on all true wireless products. Users can begin their favorite playlist, set a timer, and interval train with a single tap. The latest true wireless offerings include:

BackBeat PRO 5100 : The first true wireless edition to the award-winning BackBeat PRO line, the BackBeat PRO 5100 earbuds are the smallest and lightest true wireless offering Poly has ever released. Designed for individuals on-the-go – specifically people who lead a connected lifestyle and need to maximize productivity while minimizing the number of devices they carry. The BackBeat PRO 5100 features powerful stereo sound and premium call clarity in a sleek and discreet design. The BackBeat PRO 5100 is engineered for communications and entertainment: Complete with four noise-canceling mics, exclusive WindSmart technology that tunes out background noise, and ultra-comfortable noise-isolating eartips, each earbud can carry a charge of up to six and a half hours plus an additional 13 hours of power with the pocket-sized charging case.

BackBeat FIT 3200 : For fitness enthusiasts interested in true wireless sport earbuds, BackBeat FIT 3200 offers maximum stability, with noise isolating eartips to offer an immersive listening experience both in and out of the gym. BackBeat FIT 3200 is best suited for athletes who want a lightweight design that is sweatproof and IP57-rated waterproof with super-secure earloops and comes with three eartip sizes. "Awareness" mode gives users the flexibility to hear their surroundings for increased awareness. Each earbud has up to eight hours of listening time, plus an additional 16 hours with the case.

BackBeat FIT 3150: The next-generation of the BackBeat FIT 3100, these true wireless sport earbuds are designed for outdoor fitness enthusiasts who enjoy urban running. The BackBeat FIT 3150 is also sweatproof and IP57-rated waterproof for extreme weather conditions, includes Always Aware™ ear tips that allow in ambient sounds for safer training, and boasts additional features that can be activated with on-ear controls. The BackBeat FIT 3150 earbuds and carrying case have enough battery life to fuel one week of workouts – up to 24 hours.

In addition to the growing demand for true wireless headphones, some users prefer an over-the-ear wearing style as opposed to in-ear solutions. A recent study conducted by Plantronics1 found that 65 percent of consumers carry one headset for fitness and use that headset for activities throughout the day. To address the need for all-day wear, including at the gym, Plantronics developed an over-the-head solution that is built for sport, but designed for life. Plantronics latest over-the-head solution includes:

BackBeat FIT 6100: For motivated athletes who appreciate multi-sport functionality, the BackBeat FIT 6100 over-the-head headphones are engineered for sport but designed for life. The adjustable sport-fit headband has an IPX5-rated water-resistant and sweatproof design, 40 mm angled drivers, and noise-isolating earcups with "Awareness" mode and up to 24-hour battery life.

"We are taking the most unique features of our award-winning BackBeat portfolio and combining them with the need for all-day true wireless connectivity," said Tanguy Leborgne, vice president and general manager of Poly. "As the lines between work and life blend, I recognize the importance of being able to take phone calls anytime, anywhere – even if that's while I'm on a run!"

Consumers around the world can choose from Plantronics' latest edition of headphones to meet their personal style, preferences and desired experiences. These headphones offer the versatility, comfort and the premium audio quality Plantronics is known for at a competitive price.

For more information on styles, pricing and general availability, please visit Plantronics.com

The BackBeat PRO 5100, BackBeat FIT 3200, BackBeat FIT 3150 and BackBeat FIT 6100 are now available on Plantronics.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and at leading retailers worldwide.

