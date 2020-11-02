The Next Generation of Video Wall Technology

Once you see Zavus™, you will accept no other solution for your large format display needs.

Mini LED has been known in the display industry and is used as a backlight solution for high-end LCD displays, offering thousands of dimmable light zones and different backlight colors to improve contrast and image fidelity. Our LED's are much smaller and more efficient than what are found in conventional LED display wall products. Mini-LED is mounted directly to the board (chip on board) and then encapsulated in additional layers for protection and contrast. The Mini-LED's are protected, and you are left with a clean smooth surface and an image that will fascinate your audience.

As an active matrix display, Zavus™, addresses all pixels at the same time resulting in an ability to refresh the entire image multiple times the speed of competitive products. It also results in far lower power consumption and heat production than any other LED product on the market.

In simple terms, Zavus™ delivers extreme contrast at 1,000,000:1, fast frame rate at 240Hz, Refresh rate at 5,760Hz, 14bit grey scale, at the same time having lower power consumption, less heat, more efficient use of space, and most importantly, no eye fatigue.

This is just the beginning for the new Jupiter Systems, with new products that transform the display landscape, and when paired with our best in class processors, they redefine what can be done in audio visual systems. Please visit www.jupiter.com for this and other new products like PANA, a whole new dimension in collaborating and meeting in all varying spaces.

This is the new Jupiter Systems – The whole picture.

