The Next Global Crisis Is Already in Motion, RAKSHA Intelligence Futures Reveals Where It Lives

New report introduces the "Four Fractures, One Cascade" framework as geopolitical, financial, and infrastructure systems simultaneously weaken.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As geopolitical tensions escalate across multiple regions, from rising conflict involving Iran to deepening instability across Cuba and Venezuela, RAKSHA Intelligence Futures today released its flagship report, Geopolitical Fractures 2026: Where the Next Crisis Already Lives, offering a new framework for understanding how today's global shocks are forming and spreading. Rather than pointing to a single trigger, the report argues that the next major crisis will emerge from how disruptions cascade across already strained systems. This dynamic is increasingly visible as conflicts, energy disruptions, and policy shifts ripple across regions simultaneously.

The report introduces what RAKSHA calls "Four Fractures, One Cascade", a model showing how breakdowns in financial systems, insurance markets, critical infrastructure, and global governance are no longer isolated risks, but interconnected failures shaping the next global shock.

"Most risk analysis still focuses on events or actors," said Aarathi Krishnan, Founder and CEO of RAKSHA Intelligence Futures and former UN strategist. "What we're seeing now is different. The systems that are supposed to absorb shocks are weakening at the same time. That's why crises today don't stay contained. They spread."

According to the report, global instability is being driven by four overlapping fractures:

Financial System : The dollar remains dominant, but trust is eroding as countries build parallel payment systems and increase gold reserves

: The dollar remains dominant, but trust is eroding as countries build parallel payment systems and increase gold reserves Insurance Markets : Coverage exists on paper, but real protection is shrinking, with California's FAIR Plan now holding approximately $724 billion in wildfire exposure

: Coverage exists on paper, but real protection is shrinking, with California's FAIR Plan now holding approximately $724 billion in wildfire exposure Infrastructure Systems : Supply chains, semiconductor production, and global data networks are increasingly concentrated, creating critical vulnerabilities

: Supply chains, semiconductor production, and global data networks are increasingly concentrated, creating critical vulnerabilities Global Governance: Institutions remain intact in form, but coordination is increasingly breaking down as competing systems emerge

The report finds that these fractures are already interacting. A geopolitical shock, whether a military escalation, energy disruption, or financial event, can now move rapidly across systems that are no longer equipped to absorb or contain it.

Among the report's key findings:

Central banks have purchased more than 1,000 tonnes of gold annually in recent years

The most powerful states are building parallel infrastructure. That reduces their vulnerability to the existing system being used against them.

Alternative financial infrastructure is scaling rapidly alongside existing systems

Insurance protection gaps are widening, with losses increasingly shifting to governments and individuals

Critical infrastructure remains highly concentrated and exposed to disruption

Geopolitical Fractures 2026 focuses on the next 6 to 18 month window, arguing that the structural conditions shaping future crises are already in place and increasingly visible in current global events.

"The headlines may look disconnected, conflict in Iran, energy strain in Cuba, political shifts in Venezuela," Krishnan added. "But they reflect the same underlying system stress. The next crisis won't come from one place. It will come from how these systems fail together."

The full report is now publicly available. Visit RAKSHA Intelligence Futures to access it.

About RAKSHA Intelligence Futures

RAKSHA Intelligence Futures is a strategic intelligence firm specializing in anticipatory analysis at the intersection of geopolitics, capital systems, and global governance. Founded by Aarathi Krishnan, former UN strategist, RAKSHA combines proprietary analytics with open-source intelligence to help financial institutions, policymakers, and global enterprises identify emerging risks before they become crises. Geopolitical Fractures 2026 is RAKSHA's flagship annual report.

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SOURCE Raksha Intelligence Futures