ChiCannabisExpo.com , Sept 19-20, will host The Next Great Canna Idea™ at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. With 75 new dispensary licenses being issued in Illinois, plus the expansion to Adult-Use, the value to participants is extremely high.

The Next Great Canna Idea Challenge

ChiCannabisExpo.com is excited to announce Clement Hayes, Scientist, Patent/Business Attorney and Founder, of Block45 Legal will sponsor The NEXT GREAT CANNA IDEA™. One lucky winner will receive a patent package from Block45 Legal , Business Mentoring by Clement Hayes, and a patent representation agreement from Harvest 360 Technologies .

Participants can register at ChiCannabisExpo.com . On Sept 19th each registered participant will have 5 minutes to explain their idea in the "Seedling" portion of the challenge. Finalists will be invited back for... "A Blooming Presentation" on September 20th. One winner will then be announced on Sept 20th. All Canna Idea submissions will be privacy protected.

ChiCannabisExpo.com and Cannabis Industrial Marketplace

CannabisImp.com, "The Business of Cannabis," is an online tool of 4,000 Cannabis friendly suppliers utilized by cultivators and dispensaries to find business partners. CannabisImp.com, also produces expos in emerging markets with the Chicago Cannabis Business Expo being the fourth, followed by Florida, Arizona, and Michigan. CIMP, LLC (Cannabis Industrial Marketplace) was founded by Strategic Market Solutions, LLC (SMS) of Clio MI. SMS has been in the B2B space helping industrial companies secure highly qualified leads, and is now implementing this proven B2B lead generation strategy in the Cannabis marketplace.

Block 45 Legal

Block45 Legal is a full-service business law firm. Our attorneys have years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies and emerging startups, offering straightforward business consulting along with legal counsel. Block45 Legal is driven to see opportunities for our clients, along with adding value through insightful business and legal counsel. As your partner, we are invested in your success.

Harvest 360 Technologies LLC

Harvest 360 Technologies LLC works with clients that are positioning themselves to take advantage of new and emerging cannabis and hemp markets around the world. These are the businesses that understand the importance of differentiating their brands, developing scalable operations, and high impact growth opportunities through licensing.

