The next hot workplace technology? Sound masking from Cambridge Sound Management becomes a must-have for global companies

"As offices shift to open floor plan design, sound masking is becoming an increasingly important technology for consultants to specify," says Michael Hosti, VP Technology for Telios, a leading building system consulting firm. "The team at Cambridge Sound Management has been extremely supportive in providing next generation sound masking solutions and technical design services to our clients."

"Customers appreciate the granular level of sound masking control that our systems offer," says Rob Claus, VP Worldwide Sales at Cambridge Sound Management. "The benefits are so impactful, that many of our large clients add our sound masking systems into their entire worldwide real estate portfolio."

Cambridge Sound Management has over 25,000 customers in 30 countries, and has an in-house team of designers and field engineers dedicated to delivering unmatched customer support.

About Cambridge Sound Management

Cambridge Sound Management, Inc., the world's largest provider of sound masking solutions, manufactures QtPro® and DynasoundPro® sound masking systems to help organizations protect speech privacy, reduce noise distractions, and increase workplace productivity. Cambridge Sound Management's proprietary sound masking technology works by emitting a uniform, barely perceptible background sound at the frequencies of human speech. Cost effective and easy to install, their sound masking, office paging, and background music systems are deployed in hundreds of millions of square feet of space throughout the world including commercial organizations, healthcare facilities, financial services, government agencies, and educational institutions. To learn more about Cambridge Sound Management visit www.cambridgesound.com.

QtPro and DynasoundPro are registered trademarks of Cambridge Sound Management Inc. All rights reserved. All other marks are the property of their respective owners and use of them does not imply endorsement.

Contact: David Sholkovitz +1 781-547-7482 dsholkovitz@cambridgesound.com

SOURCE Cambridge Sound Management

Related Links

http://www.cambridgesound.com

