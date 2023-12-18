The Next Level of Family Entertainment: Chuck E. Cheese Unveils Grown-Up Menu

News provided by

CEC Entertainment, LLC

18 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

New options cater to millions of bold-flavor seekers elevating the Kid-Targeted Dining Experience to meet the Full Family Palate beyond basic pizza and games.

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the iconic family entertainment center that has been delighting families for decades, is thrilled to announce a twist on the traditional kids' menu and indulging grown-up palate preferences with the launch of its first-ever Grown-Up Menu!

Continue Reading
The NEW Grown-Up menu at Chuck E. Cheese introduces exclusive pizza, saucy meatballs, and wing flavors crafted to tantalize the mature palate.
At a place where Kids come first, Chuck E. Cheese is expanding its offerings to also offer adults who yearn for a slice of spice and bold flavors along with their entertainment. The NEW menu introduces exclusive pizza, saucy meatballs, and wing flavors crafted to tantalize the mature palate.  Marking a first in the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) industry, this Grown-Up menu boasts an array of tasty options that elevate the dining experience to a whole new level:

1.Specialty Pizzazz for Pizza: Four new pizzas, all baked to order, brushed with garlic butter, and sprinkled with Italian seasoning offered in large size only include:

  • Signature Meatball: Marinara, shredded mozzarella cheese; topped with all-beef meatballs and fresh spinach.
  • Homestyle BBQ Chicken: BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheeses; topped with chicken, red onions, and green peppers.
  • Spicy Hawaiian: Sweet Chili sauce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheeses; topped with ham, pineapple, and jalapeños.
  • Spicy BBQ Piggy: Spicy Korean BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheeses; topped with ham, bacon, sausage, jalapeños, and red onions.

2. Wing Fling: Try three new wing sauces and two new rubs that are anything but basic. The kitchen has masterfully curated three sauces and two new rubs Buffalo BBQ, a blend of two faves, Spicy Korean BBQ, a sweet savory heat like you've never tasted before, Louisiana Honey Hot, a sweet Cajun combo of flavors, a Lemon pepper rub, the perfect mix of salty and tangy, and Chili Lime rub that delivers that tangy heat ensuring that every bite is an explosion of flavor.

3. Mouthwatering Meatballs: Enjoy all-beef meatballs smothered in your choice of Sweet Chili, Spicy Korean BBQ or Buffalo BBQ sauce.

4. Delectable Desserts: Announced earlier this Fall, the brand also teamed-up with Virtual Dinning Concepts and celebrity chef, Buddy Valastro, to feature Buddy's famous cakes by the slice. including three different delicious flavors: Confetti, Vanilla Rainbow, and Chocolate Fudge.

"As pioneers in the FEC industry, Chuck E. Cheese continues to evolve, ensuring that every visit is not just a trip down memory lane but an exploration of new tastes and experiences for our youngest guests and the millions of parents and adults who visit us each year," said David McKillips, President & CEO of CEC Entertainment, the parent Company of Chuck E. Cheese.

The Grown-Up Menu is set to roll out across Chuck E. Cheese locations nationwide this week, marking a milestone in the company's commitment to providing exceptional food and entertainment for guests of all ages. Learn more about Grown-Up menu here.

About Chuck E. Cheese
Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. It's the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $20 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers, with locations in 47 states and 18 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.  

Media Contact:
Alejandra Brady, CEC Entertainment
[email protected]
972-504-1320

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC

