The Next Mrs. Meyers, "KBK Organics," Enjoys Success after Grand Opening

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to extremely high demand from consumers, over 3000 orders were recorded within this short period of the grand opening of KBK Organics. The response was highly and delightfully unexpected. KBK Organics has been receiving rave product reviews from consumers on Instagram. These positive reviews further led to an extraordinary number of sales going through the roof within KBK Organics' first month in business.

KBK Organics is exceptionally thrilled about the success and after three months in business, the company is launching a new promotion for consumers who missed out on the batch of free samples.

Follow these steps:

"Like" KBK Organics page on Facebook - @KBKorganics "Follow KBK on Instagram - @KBKorganics "Send a Direct Message (DM) to KBK Organics for discount code

The consumer will instantly receive a discount code of 45% percent off of first order at checkout plus extra free samples inside your order.

KBK Organics offers aromatherapeutic Lemon, Lavender, Honeysuckle, and Unscented detergents with a natural deodorizing effect and all-purpose cleaning functionality. Consumers also save lots of money not having to buy fabric softer or dryer sheets. It's built directly into the product. The powder by itself softens all the fibers in your fabrics by keeping the natural glycerin intact. Absolutely no static cling out of the dryer.

The most popular item demanded by consumers is the "Lavender & Lemon." The product is ideal and entirely safe for people with sensitive skin. It is also beneficial for users who prefer a naturally fresh laundry and linen smell. Consumers who suffer from Psoriasis, Eczema, and Rosacea have reported benefiting from KBK Organics detergent, especially the "Unscented" one. This is because the powder is 100% organic and free of toxic chemicals that cause severe harm from frequent use to your skin.

Regular supermarket detergents contain strong chemicals that remove oils from clothes to clean them and this also includes "Chemical Free" supermarket brands. Please read the fine print next time you purchase a supermarket brand. KBK Organics detergents are 100% free of man-made chemicals. Consumers can directly handle this product without gloves, and the powder will never affect or react adversely with their skin.

KBK Organic's laundry detergent consistently out performs traditional detergent because plant-based ingredients work harder than chemical ingredients. You need less soap and your clothing will not have that gummy feeling which regular chemical induced laundry detergents leave.

There are also multiple uses for KBK Organic's laundry detergent. Consumers have been making an All-Purpose cleaning spray, sprinkling the product onto carpets and then vacuuming. This method leaves your rooms smelling clean and fresh. The laundry detergent is "All Natural." It safe for pets. The sample packets are great if you frequently travel and vacation in Airbnb's.

Lastly, KBK Organics is an eco-friendly company that is solely focused on one product which is an all-natural and organic hypoallergenic detergent for health-conscious users.

