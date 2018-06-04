While there's a lot of action happening with individual coins, traditional investors have struggled to get on board. But now, there are some new opportunities arising in familiar markets, and traditional investors are scrambling to get on board.

One company, in particular, presents a unique opportunity for interested parties. It's like investing in both a venture capital fund and a hedge fund. The best part: This rare opportunity gives individuals exposure (and tremendous upside) to the crypto markets with zero complication. In fact, its Chairman, Steven Nerayoff, has been involved in projects that have gone up by as much as 94,000%.

Global Blockchain Technologies Inc. (BLOC: BLKCF) is unlike any company the market has ever seen. And the company's new partnerships with household names like Playboy, Kodak and others help show how fast this technology is becoming mainstream.

Here are 5 reasons to pay attention now:

Revolutionary Technology

The Blockchain Revolution

The Next Phase of the Blockchain Revolution

The Heart Of The New Ecosystem

Meet The Crypto Dream Team

Deal Flow, Deal Flow, Deal Flow

The Blockchain Revolution

One of the biggest stories of the last year has been the rise of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ripple and ethereum. Individual coins exploded in value by as much as 2 million percent. Guys living in their parent's basements had the potential to become multi-millionaires without ever operating a real business. The hype was off the charts. In some ways, it may have been justified.

Blockchain, the technology that powers digital money like bitcoin, could transform every aspect of human life - similar to way the Internet did 20 years ago. It helps businesses eliminate costly middlemen, and intermediaries - improving efficiency and profit potential in virtually every industry on Earth. Research analysts at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) see cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and decentralization as a potential $10 trillion ecosystem.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (BLOC: BLKCF) is working to build that ecosystem, in partnership with some of the biggest brands on Earth. But, there is still an Elephant in the room:

Since peaking in December 2017 - cryptocurrency volatility has exploded. Major currencies like bitcoin have had wild swings and have not recovered.

As of May 23rd, there have been over 1,600 "initial coin offerings" or ICOs. The vast majority of these are now worth far less than the prices they originally hit. Some analysts are even beginning to despair that blockchain may be "dead." Only, that's not the whole story.

Yes, bitcoin is down. Yes, "vaporware" ICO's are failing. But, the blockchain revolution is just beginning and there's no stopping it now.

The Next Phase of the Blockchain Revolution

FN Media Group Presents SafeHaven.com News Commentary

The Next Blockchain Revolution

The tech world is entering the second phase of the crypto revolution. And, it may be following a similar pattern set by the Internet revolution back in the early 2000's. Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (BLOC: BLKCF), seems well-positioned to ride the wave to a dominant position in the new crypto market.

In the late 1990's Internet stocks were on fire. Companies had blockbuster IPOs with no real plan and no operations whatsoever. Wired would tout their CEO as the next "New Economy" billionaire.

Eventually, however, the bubble popped. The NASDAQ peaked at 5,132 points. Then it crashed, sending the U.S. into a two-year bear market. This did not mean the value of the Internet was overblown, however. Even as tech stocks took a multi-year beating - companies like Amazon grew.

Silicon Valley was already working on Web 2.0. Venture capitalists like Peter Thiel were quietly financing the next wave of innovation - doing mega-rounds for Google, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter. It appears to be happening again with blockchain right now.

Only this time, the basement dwellers are out. Now venture capitalists and Fortune 500 brands will be laying the groundwork for the next blockchain revolution.

The Heart Of The New Ecosystem

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (BLOC: BLKCF) is a new kind of publicly traded crypto-related company - with a transformational approach. Their goal is to incubate the next generation of blockchain and cryptocurrency firms in return for an equity stake and a significant share of the initial tokens.

That's how BLOC shareholders can get exposure to highly sought after deals and ICOs. But, they don't plan to just invest money.

With an in-house innovation incubator, BLOC intends to provide resources to maximize the potential of new blockchain technologies and propel their growth. This has the potential to put them at the very heart of the next blockchain revolution. And, they don't intend to target "fly by night" crypto startups. They're hoping to partner with Fortune 500 companies to tackle some of the biggest markets on Earth:

Global Payments - poised to exceed $2.0 trillion in revenue by 2020.

Intellectual Property Management - set to grow to US$ 16.51 billion by 2025.

Loyalty - projected to hit $7.3 billion by the end of 2022.

Big Data - expected to hit $103 billion by 2027.

Every one of those markets seems primed to be revolutionized by blockchain technology. And, BLOC has the right set of talents to pull it off.

Meet The Crypto Dream Team

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (BLOC: BLKCF) is the brainchild of Steven Nerayoff, who played a role in the development of one of the most important cryptocurrencies in the space - Ethereum.

Ethereum is currently the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the world - with a market cap of $64 billion. That's represents a gain of 101,406 percent since inception. Nerayoff has also offered professional advice to the Lisk crypto currency, which now has a market cap of $1 billion. So, he's a multiple winner in this space. Nerayoff's not alone either - he's got a strong team backing him up.

Jeff Pulver has advised more than 350 startups. Michael Terpin is a managing partner at BLOC and founded Marketwire, which sold to Nasdaq in 2006 for $200 million. Not only are they the exact group paving the way for the next blockchain revolution, they've already started closing deals for their investors.

Deal Flow, Deal Flow, Deal Flow

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (BLOC: BLKCF) is already a key advisor, co-innovator and capital partner for several companies. They're bringing the tech behind bitcoin to the Fortune 500.

BLOC is an after-market adviser to KODAKCoin, the cryptocurrency that is intended to power Kodak's KODAKOne digital image rights management platform. It acquired 8 million KODAKCoins at a pre-ICO discount of just $2 million. A similar deal has been announced with Overstock.com and its subsidiary tZero. That's just the start.

CONCLUSION:

There's no denying the crypto world has taken a hit lately. Money poured into 1,000+ coins in late 2017 - driving the total cryptocurrency market cap above $800 billion. Today it's down to $330 billion.

But smart money is still paying attention to the core technology: blockchain. All of the Internet's real value was built after the March 2000 crash in Web 2.0: Google, Facebook, Youtube, Uber, AirBnb.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (BLOC; BLKCF) is the first firm giving investors ground floor access to the new crop of potential crypto giants. They've put together a team of blockchain veterans, while partnering with some industry giants to implement their technology.

Other companies on the cutting edge of innovation:

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) is a Canadian e-commerce company with more than 500,000 companies rely on Shopify's real-time e-commerce, including Tesla, Budweiser and Red Bull, among many others. Shopify manages their e-commerce machines, and its stock is now up to over $106 right now, with a market cap of over $10 billion. CNET called the application "clean, simple, and easy-to-use" in a review of the Shopify platform.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is Nvidia's biggest competitor. The company has developed a cult following among gamers, leading to many a Reddit debate. AMD's groundbreaking technology not only rivals that of Nvidia, some even argue that it outperforms it. As the two square off, one of the key areas to keep an eye on is in the GPU race. Widely purchased across the world as bitcoin frenzy heats up, AMD is making a particularly hard push toward conquering that emerging demand.



Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) For expansion, this $12.7-billion market-cap company is a top pick with its sales of next-generation firewall solutions. It covers 150 countries and it protects data infrastructure of at least 85 Fortune 100 companies and-even better-more than half of the Global 2000. That's some major market share at a time when there is nothing short of corporate panic over data infrastructure protection. It even beat its own outlook.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc (NYSE: Q) is one of the world's "most admired companies" according to Fortune Magazine. Spanning over 100 countries, Quintiles IMS is definitely ahead of the pack. Quintiles IMS provides research and development solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, and security industries that push healthcare forward using data and technology.

Founded in 1982, Quintiles IMS is an experienced company. The company's strong management and forward-thinking attitude provide investors reassurance in a chaotic marketplace.

PayPal (NYSE: PYPL) is the leading innovator in on-line banking and electronic transactions, PayPal acquired a new product in 2014: Venmo, an electronic repayment software, which found massive appeal for people looking for an easy way to split bar-tabs, pay back friends and move money easily back and forward between accounts. An acquisition that came with PayPal's $800 million purchase of Braintree in 2014, Venmo is a major part of PayPal's new portfolio.

The company has some 184 million active users and 14.5 million merchants. In 2015 it generated $9.2 billion in revenue and its stock has been soaring for years.

By Meredith Taylor



