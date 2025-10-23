The Next Solutions Group CEO Raymond F. Kerins, Jr. Named to Advisory Board of Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents (AFPC-USA) in the United States has announced that Raymond F. Kerins, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of The Next Solutions Group (NSG), has been appointed to its Advisory Board. Kerins brings more than three decades of experience in reputation management, public affairs and communications leadership across heavily regulated industries including healthcare, agriculture and defense organizations.

Ray Kerins, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Next Solutions Group

"It is a privilege to welcome Ray Kerins to our Advisory Board," said Nancy Prager-Kamel, Chairwoman of The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in the U.S. "Ray's track record in supporting journalism programs and journalists coupled with his global communications and public affairs experience will bring valuable insight to our work supporting foreign correspondents across the United States."

Kerins is the founder and CEO of NSG, a reputation management consultancy specializing in issues and crisis management, business intelligence and strategic communications. Prior to founding NSG, Ray served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Bayer Corporation, where he led communications, government relations and policy functions for all major business divisions. Kerins also oversaw the Bayer U.S. Foundation and chaired Bayer's political action committee. Earlier in his career, Kerins held senior global leadership positions at Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co., where he directed global communications and public affairs.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the Advisory Board of the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents," Kerins said. "The role of the press in strengthening democracy and fostering global understanding cannot be overstated, and I look forward to contributing to AFPC-USA's mission of empowering and supporting international journalists."

Kerins has extensive leadership experience including as an Audit & Executive Committee member of the board of directors at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Chair Emeritus of the Chamber's Global Innovation Property Center. He is a board member and a member of the audit committee of the Congressional Award, the U.S. Congress's only charity. Kerins is Chair of the CDC Business Roundtable.

Ray is a longtime advisor to the National Press Foundation and a member of the National Press Club.

Kerins holds a Master of Science degree and Bachelor of Arts degree from Iona University and has completed executive leadership training at Harvard Business School.

About The Next Solutions Group (NSG)

NSG's mission is to protect and advance reputation for our clients. The NSG Reputational Management Triangle™ – Business Intelligence, Strategic Communications and Crisis/Issues Management serves as the foundation for navigating our client's business challenges.

NSG's award winning reputation consultancy is led by highly experienced senior professionals with previous global leadership positions at ABC News, Bloomberg News, U.S. military/NSA, and Merck, Pfizer & Bayer.

NSG's experience in reputation management establishes proactive approaches to ensure that clients are always prepared with actionable solutions to navigate any evolving risk and moreover advance their reputations.

About The Foreign Press Correspondents in The United States

The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in the United States (AFPC-USA) is the leading organization supporting international journalists working for global media across the U.S.

The AFPC-USA provides foreign correspondents with the resources, training and support they need to cover news in the U.S. for audiences around the world. Its Advisory Board brings together leading figures from media, business, government and academia to help guide its mission of advancing press freedom and professional development for international journalists.

With a wide range of programs, resources, mentorship opportunities and support, AFPC-USA empowers international correspondents in the United States to grow professionally, deepen their expertise, and pursue excellence in journalism.

