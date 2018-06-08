The Next Step in the Blockchain Revolution

Millionaires were minted overnight in the last bitcoin run-up. Early investors could have made up to 30,412.5 percent on litecoin, 269,000 percent on ethereum…and an unheard-of 29,249,350 percent on the granddaddy of all cryptos, bitcoin. And now, a new breed of cryptos is emerging that could potentially be even more profitable for early investors. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB), Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS).



It's what some are calling ICO 2.0, and a new generation of blockchain tech is behind its development. The cryptocurrency and blockchain market is expanding at a significant rate, and it shows no sign of slowing.



Entire industries are being completely upended with these new blockchain developments:

"Smart" contracts that can't be executed until all of their conditions are fulfilled

Distributed cloud storage that avoids the need to rely on a large centralized company where personal data is vulnerable

Decentralized social networking sites like Steemit that are far less prone to censorship than mainstream social networks

To fully appreciate this opportunity, it helps to understand that much of this second wave of ICOs involves helping existing corporations make more money.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (BLOC; BLKCF) is Canada's first blockchain-focused investment company. Bitcoin captured the interest of the global financial industry last year, but it makes up just a fraction of the blockchain market. These corporate opportunities are where real money is going to be made.

Global Blockchain is serving as an incubator for companies developing new cryptos, which provides it an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of their ICOs (potentially the next bitcoins). And it's providing seed money for companies launching special cryptos that are only available to accredited investors. Additionally, it's developing breakthrough blockchain technology that will allow corporations to better monetize their networks.

Here are 5 reasons to take a look at Global Blockchain (BLOC; BLKCF), an investment company hoping to become the first-ever vertically integrated originator and incubator of startup blockchains projects and investor in top-tier digital currencies:

1) Fast-Mover Access To The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies

Global Blockchain (BLOC; BLKCF) provides its shareholders with incredible value thanks to its innovative investment strategy and its vast knowledge in the crypto space. It's almost like a fund for some of the tech world's most exciting breakthroughs, with a close-up view of blockchain-based developments happening across a host of industrial sectors.

According to President Shidan Gouran, "When you invest in us, you're investing in a company run by people who have been in blockchain from the beginning." The company is led by experts in the field: they're not idle speculators. These are some of the most knowledgeable and experienced professionals in the space with some of the most profitable and exciting crypto projects ever created under their belt.

As a venture capital incubator, Global Blockchain is helping companies build brands, improve customer loyalty and leverage the power of the blockchain to enter the twenty-first century.

Take Kodak for example. Global Blockchain was one of the first buyers of the KodakCoin, a brand new crypto token from the legendary camera and film company. As part of a pre-ICO sale, Global Blockchain bought 8 million KodakCoins at a huge discount - $2 million.

This new crypto will serve as a special tool for permitting transactions between photographers and other customers using Kodak brand products. Investors seem to believe they'll be successful, as they bid the stock up 300 percent the day after Kodak announced it was launching KodakCoin.

Additionally, Hewlett Packard has announced a partnership with Global Blockchain to transform the data storage market. This agreement will allow users to profit from excess digital storage space, expanding on the success of companies such as AirBnb and Uber in utilizing the sharing economy. And these deals are just the tip of the iceberg for Global Blockchain.



2) The Only Company Of Its Kind



Global Blockchain (BLOC; BLKCF ) is in a league of its own. Not only is it providing necessary capital for some of the world's most promising blockchain startups, it also acts like a hedge fund in the crypto space, allowing investors to gain exposure to a wide range of cryptocurrencies while avoiding the mind-blowing volatility that may come with an individual coin.



Global Blockchain has already bought into cryptos worth pennies on the dollar but if the incredible gains from bitcoin and ethereum suggest anything, it's that these small deals could add up to huge profits down the line.



Cryptocurrencies have barely pierced the world's marketplaces, but that could change at any moment. And because of Global Blockchain's brand new approach to the space, it could potentially become a leader in no time at all.



As the world's major corporations start to realize the potential of blockchain technology, there's no turning back. Entire industries will be turned on their head, and those which don't adopt, won't be able to keep up.



3) Blockchain Technology Is Taking Over The World



Blockchain is automation and collaboration on steroids, with market growth predictions headed into trillion-dollar territory . The technology is the backbone of the exploding crypto-currency market, worth a pretty $333 billion today .



There's likely no industry that's isolated from being disrupted by blockchain technology.

Banking: Seven major global banks have partnered with fintech companies to develop new blockchain technologies, because blockchain and cryptocurrencies simplify so many things in the banking world, from fees for sending payments through middlemen, privacy threats, and security risks to cumbersome lending in the $134-trillion global banking industry.

global banking industry. Global Logistics: Blockchain technology is already being used to track global trade and shipments in this $8-trillion -plus industry.

-plus industry. Real Estate: This $7.4-trillion industry is also a major beneficiary of blockchain tech. Look no further than the real estate mecca of Dubai , which is putting its entire land registry on a blockchain.

industry is also a major beneficiary of blockchain tech. Look no further than the real estate mecca of , which is putting its entire land registry on a blockchain. Healthcare: The global healthcare IT market, valued at $134 billion last year, is publicly seeking IT solutions from Blockchain.

last year, is publicly seeking IT solutions from Blockchain. Crowdfunding: Even this $96-billion market is embracing blockchain.

market is embracing blockchain. "Blockchain solutions in finance are virtually endless … any centralized marketplace that is dominated by a few middlemen is likely to be taken over by blockchain technology," says BLOC Chairman Steve Nerayoff .

And with adoption catching on faster than anyone could have ever imagined, Global Blockchain is looking to be the string that ties it all together.



4) Bringing It All Together

The technology behind bitcoin has taken the world by storm and now everyone wants a piece of the pie. But one of the problems is that hundreds, if not thousands, of cryptocurrencies are being created, and they're only useful on the platform for which they were built.

This is where Global Blockchain (BLOC; BLKCF) really sets itself apart. With its new Laser platform, companies and individuals will be able to shift seamlessly between cryptos, allowing everyone to take advantage of the blockchain boom.

Global Blockchain's Laser platform is truly a technological feat. It is a side-chain that operates on top of blockchains of several entities allowing users to easily and efficiently transact between them, regardless of what individual cryptos are involved.



This could be a huge addition to the entire industry. It is similar to what SWIFT does for traditional currencies, except it is built entirely for the blockchain space.



5) A Dream Team Of Early Adopters



Global Blockchain (BLOC; BLKCF ) is stacked with some of the most bright and talented individuals in the crypto space. They have all been around since the very beginning and have participated in some of the most successful projects to date.



Take Steven Nerayoff for example. Nerayoff was a key component of ethereum's success, which has seen its market cap soar to a staggering $60 billion dollars in just over 4 years. He has also participated in several other huge projects including Lisk, ZCash, and more.



Another heavyweight in the scene, and Global Blockchain's president, Shidan Gouran, began mining bitcoin in 2010. Since then, he has acted as an investor in and advisor to a number of high-profile blockchain projects.



Global Blockchain also has the benefit of Michael Terpin as an advisor. As the co-founder of BitAngels, the world's first angel network for digital currency startups, and managing partner of bCommerce Labs, the world's first blockchain incubator fund, it's safe to say that Global Blockchain is taking the right steps to really make a difference in the blockchain space.



Global Blockchain's innovative approach to the industry is largely thanks to the incredible team it has behind it.



Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is diving head first into an entirely new market. With key partnerships utilizing and implementing blockchain technology, the company's upside could have huge potential as the tech takes off.



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is a leader in multiple fields of technology. The forward-thinking industry giant is the backbone of many laptops and PCs running the Windows operating system. The company has been so successful in its deal-making and advertising that it is impossible to escape its influence.

Not only is Intel running our laptops, it may soon be taking over the self-driving car industry. In August 2017, Intel announced that it will be testing self-driving technology as it tries to compete with other chipmakers in the industry

Accenture (NYSE: ACN), the global consulting and technology firm, is arguably at the forefront of blockchain technology. Accenture can claim leadership on multiple fronts in the blockchain space, working with industries, governments, the academic community and crypto-tech experts.

Accenture is also premier member of Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort to advance blockchain technologies across various industries. Accenture is actually on the board of directors of Hyperledger, which boasts 130 members worldwide.

Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB) used to be a worldwide leader in phones, but Apple, Google and other Android manufacturers have rapidly acquired market share. Blackberry has since focused on software and is now developing systems for autonomous vehicles. Tech giants such as Apple and Google won't be able to repeat Blackbery's success in this sector that easily.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is a manufacturer of electrical devices used in IT, telecommunications, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The company has seen strong growth YoY which we expect to continue as the sales expectations are almost 3% better than last year's.



By. Joao PIexe

