The Next Summit: Retirement & Private Markets in Denver, November 17-18, 2025 -- Hosted by Alta Trust

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Defined contribution (DC) plans are gaining access to private markets, creating a once-in-a-generation opportunity for asset managers. Alta Trust, an independent trust company specializing in collective investment trusts (CITs) and private market solutions, is helping lead that evolution.

The Next Summit: Retirement & Private Markets will bring together leaders from across the industry on November 17–18, 2025, in Denver, Colorado, for two days of insight, collaboration, and practical discussion. Hosted by Alta Trust, the event features executives and experts exploring how private market strategies are being integrated into retirement portfolios responsibly and at scale. Confirmed speakers include leaders from Apollo Global Management, Creative Planning, Franklin Templeton, J.P. Morgan, Empower, and OneDigital.

"We've seen firsthand what it takes to bring private markets into retirement plans," said Adam Ponder, President and CEO of Alta Trust Company. "The Next Summit is about sharing experience, practical ideas, and a collective commitment to doing this the right way for plan participants."

Featured Sessions

Pioneering Retirement-Ready Alternatives: Apollo, LeafHouse, and Alta Trust discuss launching the first CIT with private investments.





JP Morgan, First Eagle, and PIMCO on how managers and private market specialists are creating hybrid retirement solutions. Inside the CIT: Alta Trust leaders provide practical insights on designing retirement-ready funds.

About the Summit

The Next Summit is a forum for collaboration among retirement plan professionals, asset managers, and fiduciary partners committed to expanding responsible access to private markets. The program includes an opening reception on November 17 and a full day of sessions and networking on November 18.

Learn more and register: The Next Summit: Retirement & Private Funds

About Alta Trust

Alta Trust specializes in collective investment trusts (CITs) and private market solutions. Alta partners with asset managers, recordkeepers, and advisors to design and deliver investment structures that bring institutional-quality strategies to retirement investors. The firm has been at the forefront of integrating private markets into defined contribution plans.

Learn more at: Alta Trust

Media Contact:

Jamie Connerly

Marketing Director, Alta Trust

[email protected]

