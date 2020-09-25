The Next Target: America - The Fraudulent Election in South Korea, China's Meddling, and Implications for the Upcoming US Presidential Election in November 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Institute will hold a press conference on Monday, September 28 at 12pm at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Ballroom, featuring four experts who will present on the fraudulent election that occurred on April 15 in South Korea, how China intervened in the South Korean election, the downward spiral to authoritarianism by the Moon Jae-In administration, and the dangers faced by the United States from China's interference in its own upcoming presidential election in November.

The four experts who will present are: Former National Assemblyman of the Republic of Korea, Min Kyung Wook; Ewha University Law Professor, Choi Won Mog; Journalist and Author, Grant Newsham; and Attorney Park Joo Hyeon (participating virtually from Seoul). These four experts will lay out the case for the rigging and fraud that occurred in the April 15 general election in South Korea, from the illegal use of QR codes on early voting ballots, to over 1.1 million mail-in votes that have been found to be fraudulent, among others. Most importantly, the four will also present how China meddled and interfered with the South Korean election, and the warning signs these dangers present to the United States as Americans prepare to vote in November.

"The election fraud virus is here, passing through South Korea; America, you are next," said Prof. Choi. Former Representative Min warned that, "Over 1.1 million early voting mail-in ballots out of 2.7 million have been found to be fraudulent from the recent April election in South Korea. Be aware, or be next!". Journalist and attorney Newsham stated, "Surprising election results are nothing new in democratic societies. But evidence collected by concerned South Korean citizens after the April 15, 2020 elections strongly suggests that the election was indeed 'fixed.'" Mr. Newsham, who interviewed more than 20 experts in South Korea regarding the fraudulent election and wrote a report, will also speak about the danger posed by China for the United States. "The US government hopefully takes seriously the allegations of fraud in the South Korean election. And it might even consider it a warm-up for the US election in November 2020. But even if the election rigging story is too hard, consider the larger story beyond the April 15th election: The possibility of a longtime US ally in northeast Asia moving away from a consensual multiparty democracy towards an authoritarian state and aligning itself with the People's Republic of China," said Newsham.

The press conference will close with calls for officials in South Korea to immediately look into the allegations of fraud, how the people of South Korea - the voters - can take back their rights, and how the United States should prepare for the possibility of fraud and Chinese and other foreign influence in the upcoming presidential election.

The presenters will be available for in-depth interviews following the press conference during lunch. For any questions, please contact Henry Song at 202-341-6767, or [email protected] . Please RSVP HERE .

* * LUNCH WILL BE PROVIDED * *



The National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045, (202)-662-7500

The Ballroom; Monday, Sept. 28, 12-1pm Press Conference, 1-2pm lunch and interviews with presenters.

Strict COVID-19 precautions and social-distancing guidelines will be in use and enforced. For more information, please visit: https://www.press.org/safetyfirst . Extra facemasks, and hand sanitizers will be available.

RSVP

SOURCE The New Institute