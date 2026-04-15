The Next Texas Cult Classic "The Beast of Trinity Texas" Now Streaming Internationally on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

The Mystery Thriller meets Creature Feature is now Available to Watch in 26 Countries — Featuring a Practical Creature Suit and 40+ Real Military Veterans

HOUSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Feat Films LLC announces that its independently produced film, The Beast of Trinity Texas, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Tubi across 26 countries worldwide — with Tubi offering the film completely free to watch.

Described by Voyage Houston as "The Next Texas Cult Classic," the film is set deep in the pines of East Texas — Trinity County — and was shot entirely in Texas, including locations in Marfa, Galveston, Trinity, and Groveton.

The Beast of Trinity Texas Poster Horizontal The Beast of Trinity Texas Poster Vertical

A small town in East Texas unravels as a series of murders point local authorities to evidence of a mythical beast. Haunted by his past, a war veteran turned sheriff and his team must navigate a web of deception spun by money, power, and greed in hopes of unearthing the truth and saving the people of Trinity.

The Beast of Trinity Texas is set apart by its deep roots in the community. More than 40 military veterans appear in the film, honoring its strong military themes. The film involved extensive participation from local Trinity, Texas, community members, including the sheriff, mayor, and local VFW members, giving it an authenticity that no studio production could replicate.

"We wanted to make something that felt true to the people who live here, while delivering a mystery thriller/creature feature that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Seeing the film reach viewers in 26 countries is beyond anything we imagined when we started." — Terry Weaver, Writer/Director, The Beast of Trinity Texas

The film weaves together multiple genre threads: a Bigfoot creature feature rooted in real East Texas folklore, a murder mystery involving powerful corporate interests with suspicious ties to Trinity County, and a conspiracy angle that escalates to jaw-dropping revelations.

The Beast of Trinity Texas arrives at a moment of surging audience appetite for cryptid and Bigfoot content, regional mystery thrillers, and independently made genre films with authentic storytelling voices.

FILM DETAILS

Title: The Beast of Trinity Texas

Genre: Mystery-Thriller / Creature Feature

Written & Directed By: Terry Weaver

Production Company: Big Feat Films LLC

Technical Specs: Shot on Red V-Raptor in 8K

Streaming: Tubi , Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

Website: www.thebeastoftrinitytexas.com

ABOUT THE FILMMAKER

Terry Weaver is a former U.S. Navy Corpsman who served with the U.S. Marines in Kuwait and Iraq in 2002 and 2003. He is a Tillman Scholar who has published five books. The Beast of Trinity Texas is his writer/director debut. Weaver is now in development for his next feature film, Texas Sins.

PRESS CONTACT

Terry Weaver

Big Feat Films LLC

949-212-7923

[email protected]

SOURCE Big Feat Films LLC