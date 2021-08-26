THE NEXT WAVE: Clear Current Capital Adds Kim Flores To Its Team As Principal

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capital firm Clear Current Capital added Kim Flores as Principal, building momentum towards its mission of eliminating animals in the food system through investment in early-stage plant-based food, cultivated meat, and fermented food companies.

After Flores consulted with CCC Fund I portfolio, Managing Member Curt Albright recognized a greater need for this type of support for early-stage alt protein companies, and strategically hired Flores. "As CCC looks to fill white spaces in the sustainable food industry, it has become increasingly clear that a value-added process can help propel early-stage companies to the next level," says Albright. "Kim's background and skillset are a true differentiator for CCC and will allow us to take an even greater hands-on approach to supporting our founders and our mission."

Flores' extensive background in the marketing field, as well as her intrinsic desire to utilize her skill set for a greater good, made her a clear fit with CCC. Similar to past work done with CCC, Flores will provide hands-on, customized support for their purpose-driven portfolio companies in the areas of branding and digital marketing strategy while growing their cultures and DEI initiatives.

"Entrepreneurship, service, impact, and creativity have always been part of my career path and life. Partnering with CCC's companies to cultivate their brand stories, marketing strategies, operations and strong inclusive cultures is incredibly rewarding. To further the mission of CCC with these founders to create impact in sustainability, health and animal welfare is an opportunity of a lifetime," says Flores.

Flores was also impressed with Curt and CCC's long-standing relationship with leading players in the alt protein and impact investing spaces, including the Good Food Institute and Impact Capital Managers. "It demonstrates CCC's belief in bringing impact investing/ESG best-practices to the alt protein space to accelerate the mission, while also generating strong returns," says Flores.

The addition of Flores comes at a pivotal time for the firm, as CCC continues to fundraise for Fund ll deepening its focus on early-stage investments in US alternative protein companies.

About Clear Current Capital

Clear Current Capital is a targeted impact venture capital fund investing in early-stage alternative protein companies. Our mission is to create a humane, sustainable, and healthy food system by investing in early-stage innovative alt-protein companies.

For further information about CCC, please visit www.clearcurrentcapital.com.

Media Contact

Curt Albright

[email protected]

704-363-9140

SOURCE Clear Current Capital

Related Links

https://clearcurrentcapital.com

