The Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the U.S. Analysis of the Top Companies Influencing the Always-changing Marketplace

This report from Beverage Marketing Corporation scrutinizes the always-changing marketplace by identifying and quantifying emerging and niche non-alcoholic beverage categories, discussing companies of growing significance and describing what could be the next big thing. It also looks at the consumer market drivers and other factors impacting innovation, functionality and new product development.

In an industry where innovation is a constant, this report provides in-depth analysis of ways innovation is changing the beverage landscape through the emergence of new categories and brands. It also provides an overview of defining trends spurring developments in new categories. It also looks at the fast-growing liquid refreshment beverage companies, discusses their performance and indicates what makes them noteworthy.

What new categories are enlivening the U.S. beverage market?

How big are these emerging sectors and why are they worthy of being on your radar?

What trends characterize the various up-and-coming beverage types entering the marketplace?

Which companies enjoy the backing of industry veterans and strong financial resources, and which do not?

Which beverage companies and brands show the most promise for success in the competitive U.S. marketplace?

Which companies could become takeover targets in the near future?

Get a comprehensive overview of several fledgling beverage segments, some of which are poised to become the next big thing. For added market perspective, the entrepreneurial brands that comprise the burgeoning beverage categories are anchored in the context of more-established beverage market.

To provide context to the research findings, the report discusses factors that have led to the development of new beverage segments despite the relative maturity of the packaged beverage market as a whole.

Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of key facets of emerging beverage markets including:

Analysis of industry trends and quantification of emerging non-alcoholic beverage categories and sub-segments.

Discussion of the types of companies driving innovation - from the traditional large beverage companies to entrepreneurs.

Insight from our up and coming market research analysts' on the factors driving innovation into new beverage types.

Analysis of niche and emerging segments including high-end water, cannabis-infused beverages, premium sodas, dairy alternatives, premium ready-to-drink teas, coconut water, essence waters, kombucha, cleanses, ready-to-drink protein drinks, functional beverages, probiotics, energy drinks, premium kids' beverages, ready-to-drink coffee and more.

Discussion of companies with distinctive brands in each nascent and new segment.

Our up and coming beverage companies market research analysis takes on the brands to watch in the various non-alcohol sectors and what they are doing to differentiate themselves. It also discusses the strengths of various emerging brands and categories and the challenges they'll face going forward.

Companies/brands covered may include:

Apres

Argo Tea

AriZona

Bang Energy

BioSteel

Bulletproof Coffee

C4

Califia Farms

Calypso Lemonade

Celsius

Cheribundi

Evamor

GT's Living Foods

GoodBelly

Guayaki

Harmless Harvest

Health-Ade

High Brew

Hint Water

Humm Kombucha

Inko's

Karma Wellness Water

Kitu Super Coffee

La Croix

Lifeway

Mamma Chia

MatchaBar

Neuro

Oatly

Olipop

OWYN

Protein2O

Purity Organic

Q Tonic

Ready Nutrition

Reed's

Sambazon

Soylent

Sparkling ICE

Suja

Sweet Leaf/Tradewinds

Trimino

Vita Coco

Voss

Zevia

Zola Acai and more

