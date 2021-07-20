The Nextep Charitable Foundation Donates $30,000 to the Virtue Center

NORMAN, Okla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nextep Charitable Foundation supports The Virtue Center with a $30,000 donation toward their effort to build a new facility. The Virtue Center is a nonprofit organization in Norman dedicated to helping those struggling with addiction and related mental health challenges.

Individuals and families struggling with substance abuse, compulsive gambling, and mental health issues including trauma can utilize The Virtue Center's services, including individual and group therapy, peer recovery support, case management, and more.

Nextep

"We're excited to partner with The Virtue Center for a number of reasons — most importantly, we love how their mission aligns with our values,'' said Brian Fayak, Nextep founder and CEO. "Through our charitable foundation, we're committed to supporting nonprofit organizations in need, and as a company, we're committed to helping our employees better understand mental health and encouraging them to get the help they need. This made The Virtue Center an easy yes when they reached out for help."

The Nextep Charitable Foundation's donation will go straight toward The Virtue Center's Capital Campaign to build a new facility, specifically the outdoor therapy space.

"The new facility will incorporate trauma-informed design principles to welcome people searching for recovery, help them to know they are important, and destigmatize the disease of addiction and mental health issues," said Teresa Collado, Executive Director, The Virtue Center.

Nextep's leadership felt sponsoring a therapy space would be a perfect fit because of Nextep's commitment to mental health. Leadership encourages Nextep employees to find the help and space they need to become and stay mentally healthy. Last year, Nextep started sponsoring a meditation app for all of its employees and carved out dedicated meditation rooms for employees to use at any time during the workday.

You can support The Virtue Center by donating, volunteering, or giving gifts off their Amazon Wishlist. To learn more about The Virtue Center and its programs, visit thevirtuecenter.org.

About The Nextep Charitable Foundation

As a Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Nextep works with companies to provide outsourced services, including payroll, benefits, HR, compliance, and more. Since its beginnings, Nextep and its employees have had a heart for giving back. So, Nextep formed the Nextep Charitable Foundation to create a stronger platform to donate, volunteer, and give back. In partnership with the Pledge 1% movement, Nextep donates money, offers free services to nonprofits, and the employees volunteer their time, both in and outside of work.

About Nextep

As a CPEO, Nextep provides small and mid-sized companies access to big-company benefits and HR services, which can help them become premier employers. With Nextep as a partner, businesses have comprehensive HR, benefits, payroll, and risk and compliance solutions without the burden of administrative duties. For more info on how a PEO helps a business, visit https://www.nextep.com/services/peo.

The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations, please visit www.IRS.gov.

