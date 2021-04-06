The Nextep Charitable Foundation Supports the Community With Four Impactful Donations

NORMAN, Okla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nextep Charitable Foundation is pleased to have made recent donations totaling $38,000 to four deserving nonprofits. The four recipients are La Luz, Neighborhood Services Organization, The Sharing Tree, and Mary Abbott Children's House. Each organization plays a vital role in supporting the community, which is the core of the Nextep Charitable Foundation's mission.

"We created the Nextep Charitable Foundation to better serve the communities we call home," said Brian Fayak, Nextep founder and CEO. "During a year like 2020, we knew there was an abundance of need, and our hope is that Nextep can play a part in meeting those for local families."

In the midst of trying times, Nextep's employee-led committee looked at areas of the community that needed support. Whether it's helping struggling families fill their homes with basic necessities or getting children out of abusive homes, each donation will be used to support Oklahomans.

Nextep has supported Mary Abbott Children's House on numerous occasions over the company's 24 years in business. This donation will go directly to supporting children and families dealing with domestic abuse.

The Sharing Tree has four programs that each fulfill a different need in the Oklahoma City metro area, from providing school uniforms to public school children to gifting families with items for Christmas morning.

Through various outreach programs, Neighborhood Services Organization provides housing support and essential medical services to those in need throughout Oklahoma City.

La Luz OKC supports members of the Latino community who experience domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

All four organizations are making an incredible impact in the Oklahoma City metro. The Nextep Charitable Foundation looks forward to continuing to support local organizations that are making a difference in our communities.

