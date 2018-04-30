The Nexus Embassy Adds Experienced Business Leadership to its Management Team

As the organization fostering the development of Nexus, an open-source blockchain technology that focuses on solving the current challenges of speed and scalability while also providing world-class quantum resistance, The Nexus Embassy is now evolving its leadership team to match the caliber of this advanced technology. Nexus' peer-to-peer platform will enable people to take control of their personal and financial freedoms and empower humanity through decentralization.

Colin Cantrell, inventor of the Nexus protocol and the founder and chief architect of The Nexus Embassy expressed, "My favorite part of Ajay and Scott joining the team is that they are coming from corporate careers to now pursue the vision of our nonprofit to empower people."

The Nexus protocol utilizes and expands upon current blockchain technologies for decentralized peer-to-peer networking, focusing on solutions to many of the current limitations of the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. Inherent in this technology is the use of the Nexus digital currency (NXS), which has been generated organically since the launch of Nexus in 2014 without any Initial Coin Offering. Given the nascence of the blockchain industry, it has been beneficial to seek leaders who have significant management experience engaging with both regulatory oversight as well as technological complexity.

Dr. Ajay Ahuja has joined the team as Chief Executive, with the goal of providing strategic direction and business acumen to drive the rapid expansion of Nexus' transformational technology. Dr. Ahuja most recently served as Global Head of the Medical Affairs department, in research and development at Allergan plc, a global pharmaceutical company. He has also held leadership positions of increasing responsibility across marketing, commercial operations and business development functions at innovative startups as well as top global companies, including Pfizer, Takeda and Novartis. Dr. Ahuja earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Duke University, a Doctor of Medicine from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I believe that blockchain technology will fundamentally change the world, in much the same way as did the internet when it came to the forefront 20 years ago," said Dr. Ahuja. "Those applications that utilize peer-to-peer connectivity, that have the ability to move away from centralized third parties, and that enable verification of immutable data, will have the ability to empower individuals all over the world. I am thrilled to be a part of this movement."

Scott Bischoff has joined the team as Director of Marketing in order to further the network's marketing and commercialization strategy in this critical time of organizational growth. Bischoff who brings over two decades of cross-functional leadership experience in multiple Fortune 500 companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb and Teva Pharmaceuticals, will be tasked with leveraging his diverse background to expand the use of the Nexus technology to develop additional use cases utilizing this advanced blockchain. Bischoff earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Southern Illinois University and has additional education and leadership experience in music business, technology, finance, real estate, tax and legal strategies.

"I am delighted that Scott is bringing his experience, wisdom, and professional attributes to The Nexus Embassy," said Dr. Ahuja. "Nexus is being designed as world-class technology, and it is scaling up to make a real difference in the world. Scott, along with the rest of the management team, is poised to help make this a reality."

Having recently established its physical headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz., The Nexus Embassy has ongoing plans to continue to build out the organization with top coders and developers, in order to focus on the development of the Nexus technology and the creation of multiple use case applications. With its cryptocurrency as the initial use case, Nexus will continue its expansion to help to reshape the world and continue progress towards a truly decentralized system.

About The Nexus Embassy

The Nexus Embassy is a Colorado nonprofit corporation created to be a steward for technological development and education of the public. As a nonprofit, there are no owners, and it is governed by its board of directors and operated by its management team. It is funded by the network through the mining process of the Nexus blockchain. Everything released by The Nexus Embassy is open-source and given to the general public.

About Nexus

Nexus is an innovative open-source blockchain technology, designed to improve the world through advanced peer-to-peer networks and digital currency. Nexus focuses on solving the current challenges of speed and scalability in the blockchain industry, and Nexus also provides world-class quantum resistance through its many innovations. Enabled by its partnership with Vector Space Systems, the future of Nexus will also combine blockchain technology with ground-based MESH networks and satellites to facilitate the formation of a decentralized internet. Nexus shall enable people to take control of their personal and financial freedoms, empowering humanity in the process. For more information and to see how you can help build the future, visit www.NexusEarth.com.

