The Nexus Embassy Appoints Advisory Committee Member, Steve Beauregard

During his four year tenure with GoCoin as Founder and CEO, Steve brought the company from concept to profitability in under two years. GoCoin processed over $100M in cryptocurrency payments on four different Blockchains and emerged as the highest transaction volume processor in the world. Steve gained unparalleled insights into cryptocurrency spending behaviors, secure wallet management, global banking, coin trading and arbitrage, merchant acquisition and the worldwide cryptocurrency regulatory landscape.

Steve's 25 years of developing pioneering technologies include internet, messaging, mobile, eCommerce and Fintech solutions for consumer, enterprise and government applications. With this vast experience, Steve has been honored with keynote speeches worldwide and is a frequently asked to speak at prominent universities including: USC Marshall School of Business, UCLA Anderson School of Management, Pepperdine, Chapman, Harvard, and the University of Oxford, Säid School of Business in the United Kingdom.

Steve believes Nexus can address the limitations of other blockchain technologies via the Three Dimensional Chain architecture and its superior functionality in the areas of speed, scalability and security.

"Scaling and governance have remained major hurdles for Bitcoin and Ethereum," said Steve Beauregard, "Colin Cantrell has quietly studied all blockchain innovation and evolutions to propel his vision of a truly decentralized technology that has the potential to scale to meet the needs of mass adoption while promoting global connection and true public consensus."

As the Nexus Embassy aspires to increase the utilization of its blockchain, it seeks to further attract and leverage expertise from leaders like Steve who have a successful track record of connecting and building across the technology industry. As an advisory committee member, Steve will take an active role in helping guide the overall organizational strategy with the goal of maximizing the potential of Nexus' revolutionary technology.

The Nexus Embassy is currently in the process of expanding our advisory committee with respected thought leaders from a variety of industries interested in implementing blockchain solutions to address unmet needs. Nexus intends to leverage its advisory committee to prioritize enterprise use cases and guide the implementation strategy ensuring widespread adoption of the Nexus technology.

About Nexus

Nexus is an innovative open-source blockchain technology, designed to improve the world through advanced peer-to-peer networks, and digital currency. Nexus focuses on solving the current challenges of speed and scalability in the blockchain industry, and Nexus also provides world-class quantum security through its many innovations. Enabled by its partnership with Vector Space Systems, the future of Nexus will also combine blockchain technology with ground-based MESH networks and satellites to facilitate the formation of a decentralized internet. Nexus shall enable people to take control of their personal and financial freedom empowering humanity in the process. For more information and to see how you can help build the future, visit www.NexusEarth.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nexus-embassy-appoints-advisory-committee-member-steve-beauregard-300647451.html

SOURCE Nexus

Related Links

https://nexusearth.com

