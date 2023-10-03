The NFEC Introduces the Florida Financial Educators Council State Chapter and Advisory Board

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® is delighted to announce the establishment of its state-level chapter in Florida, the Florida Financial Educators Council℠ (FFEC). The FFEC's mission is to build financial wellness initiatives that make a meaningful impact on both individuals and communities, are sustainable, and can be taken to scale.

This nationwide campaign selected Florida as one of the first states to launch its chapter due to the widespread need for economic empowerment among Floridians. A recent report by the U.S. Census Bureau ranks the state above the national average for the percentage of people in poverty. In addition, Florida currently experiences high levels of food and housing insecurity .

While the Sunshine State did pass recent legislation mandating financial literacy education in schools, Florida still earns only a "C" grade for financial literacy standards according to the American Public Education Foundation. The National Financial Educators Council gave Florida a "F" grade due to lack of rigor, funding, no training for educators, and 9 other factors.

The mission of the Florida Financial Educators Council centers around three main pillars: 1) build access and create sustainable financial wellness programming around the state; 2) attract support for and raise awareness about financial education that increases economic empowerment; and 3) form partnerships to implement and support financial wellness in Florida communities.

An Advisory Board composed of respected professionals was established to facilitate the Council's goals. Board members undertake various roles in support of leadership for positive social impact. Members of the FL Financial Educators Council Board include:

Richard F. Cason, CFEI®, CFWP, Founder and CEO, NewsMovesMarketsForex® and Emancipation Financial Wellness Group

Elaine King, CFP®, Founder, Family Money Matters™

Evelyn Magley, Owner and CEO, The Basketball League

Amit Bansal, Director, Center for Financial Health and Wellness, Spears School of Business, Oklahoma State University

Claudia Martins, CFEI®, Community Engagement Director, National Financial Educators Council

Philip Herzberg, CFP®, CDFA®, CTFA, AEP®, Lead Financial Advisor, Team Hewins

Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council®, comments, "We feel excited about the opportunity to create initiatives that support Floridians to achieve greater financial security and independence. Our advisory board members, collaborators, and patrons join us to help make a lasting difference on Florida financial health."

The NFEC supports its Florida chapter by offering materials, resources, and systems to provide citizens and organizations across the state with access to financial wellness programming. In addition, the NFEC trains Florida Certified Financial Education Instructors (CFEI®) to support companies and community groups that seek highly-qualified financial educators.

The Florida Financial Educators Council represents a state-level chapter of the National Financial Educators Council – a social impact organization with status as a Certified B Corporation® and IACET Accredited Provider. The NFEC mobilizes a worldwide force of advocates and community champions, empowering them with top-grade resources and training to spread the financial wellness message on a global scale.

