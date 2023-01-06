The NFTYS, the Pre-eminent Web3 Innovation Awards Gala, Announced for June 14, 2023

The Academy of Digital Art, Sciences, & Culture opens NFT Membership for nominations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Digital Art, Sciences, & Culture (ADASC) is excited to announce the launch of its new NFT Membership Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and The Annual NFTYS Awards Gala (NFTYS) on June 14, 2023 in The NIKO Theatre metaverse layer at Worre Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The ADASC DAO NFT Membership allows members to participate in the organization's decision-making processes and to earn rewards for their contributions to the community. This new DAO will create a collaborative and inclusive environment for artists, technologists, and cultural innovators working with NFTs and the Web3 space.

"ADASC is committed to fostering a vibrant, diverse, and innovative community that celebrates achievement in an agnostic way and becomes a platform for all protocols to shine when deserved," said Larry Namer, Co-Executive Producer of The NFTYS and founding member of ADASC. "The launch of the NFT membership DAO and the annual NFTYS Awards Gala is a testament to this commitment. We invite all stakeholders of the global Web3 and entertainment community to join us in celebrating the achievements and contributions of their peers at this exciting annual event."

ADASC will also produce The NFTYS, the first and largest award show dedicated to recognizing the cultural innovators who are redefining fashion, art, music, entertainment, and technology across the Metaverse. NFTY categories include fashion, music, art, film, sports, e-Sports, entertainment, and technology, and are judged by an esteemed panel of cross-industry individuals.

Also announced yesterday was the name of the first NFTY award, The Haber-Stornetta Innovator of the Year NFTY, which will honor the legacy of Stuart Haber and W. Scott Stornetta, co-inventors of the blockchain in 1991 with the first-ever patent issued in 1997 for non-fungible locations (tokens) on a distributed ledger (now known famously as an NFT). This award will be the pinnacle of achievement for use cases that advance the distributed ledger and use of tokenization in Web3 innovation each year and will recognize the individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of blockchain and distributed ledger technology.

A NFTY is an Award presented, which has been minted with awardee metadata that makes achievements recognizable in Web3, blockchain, and cultural metaverse. The show will feature awards in categories such as Artistic Excellence, Technical Innovation, Cross-Collaborative I.P. Drops, Social Good, Most Impactful Community, AI/VR/AR Integration Excellence, and more, all while keeping score of which chains are represented by the number of nominations and awards on a public immutable ledger for historical posterity.

"We are thrilled to announce that award-winning director Ben DeJesus has signed on to direct The NFTYS broadcast," said Chris J Snook, creator of The NFTYS and founding member of ADASC."

The NFTYS will be broadcasted globally via on-demand pay-per-view at a variety of ticket access levels, giving NFT enthusiasts and the general public the opportunity to join in the celebration, be inspired to learn, and interact within the broadcast from anywhere in the world with The NIKO Theatre metaverse layer at Worre Studios.

Larry Namer, Founder of E! Entertainment Network and Metan Global kicks off the list of notable founding DAO members with voting and nomination rights, which include Stuart Haber and W. Scott Stornetta, co-inventors of the blockchain; Martin Pompadur, Former GM at ABC, Chairman at Metan Global; Lawrence Kasanoff, Chairman/CEO of Threshold Entertainment Group; Ninon Aprea, Actress and Former Board Member of SAG; Gerard Dache, Executive Director, Government Blockchain Association; Amy James, Executive Director of Web3 Working Group and co-inventor of Open Index Protocol; Rachel Pether CFA, Executive Board at Haqq Network and Fintech.TV anchor; Vince Molinari, CEO of Fintech.TV; Gavin Gillas, CEO of Project Venkman; Kyle Wiley, Founder of Connector Labs; Dr. Greg Reid, award-winning author and film producer; Ben DeJesus, Partner at NGL Collective; Winston Ma, Co-founder of Cloudtree Ventures; Marina Worre, CEO of Worre Studios; Travis Wright of Web3 Media Group; IP3; Donald Lim, Blockchain Council of the Philippines, Seth Shapiro, Amanda Russell, and Dr. Jennifer Lee, to name a few. Over the next 5 years, a total of 150 top- tier memberships will be distributed via nomination and referral from this foundational membership.

Early supporters and sponsors of this project and some of its categorical awards include Ripple's Creator Fund, focused on bringing creators and their NFT projects to market on the public blockchain, XRP Ledger and Project Venkman. For sponsorship information and awards categories or opportunities please email [email protected].

ABOUT THE ACADEMY OF DIGITAL ART, SCIENCES, & CULTURE

ADASC is a social benefit civic organization advancing the benevolent use of breakthrough technology innovation across Art, Sciences, and Culture. Its membership includes a variety of invite-only and public tiers that form the decentralized and diverse nomination committee of awardees and grants at its annual public celebration and broadcast of The Annual NFTYS Awards Gala. For more information about membership to the Academy and nominations for The NFTYS please visit https://nftys.org

