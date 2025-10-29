The NHP Foundation and Partners Break Ground on Harvard Court, Bringing 108 Affordable Units to Columbia Heights

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NHP Foundation (NHPF), in partnership with CHV ownership entities—Change All Souls Housing Corp. and the Columbia Heights Village Tenants Association (CHVTA)—today announced the development of 1425 Harvard Street NW, the former parking lot of Columbia Heights Village apartments.

The ownership group closed on construction financing in July 2025 and construction began shortly thereafter. When completed in mid-2027, the development will deliver a new seven-story, 108-unit affordable housing community designed by Shalom Baranes Associates, PC, and built by McCullough Construction, LLC, bringing critically needed homes to one of Washington, D.C.'s most cost-burdened neighborhoods.

The 108-unit Harvard Court development is backed by a strong public-private partnership. The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) issued $48.26 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote more than $41 million in federal and DC Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Financing partners include Hudson Housing Capital, Bank of America, DCHFA, and the DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DC DHCD).

DC DHCD further strengthened the project with $24.29 million from its Housing Production Trust Fund 2022 NOFA, ensuring Harvard Court plays a major role in advancing the city's affordable housing pipeline.

"This development reflects NHPF's strategy of leveraging underutilized land within our existing portfolio to maximize housing production in ways uniquely designed for specific neighborhoods," said Eric Price, President & CEO of NHPF, "It is exactly the kind of creative solution we need in high-cost areas like Columbia Heights."

Harvard Court will deliver 100% affordable apartments, expanding opportunities for families and individuals at a range of incomes.

Located in the heart of Columbia Heights, Harvard Court responds to skyrocketing rents and displacement pressures by ensuring long-term affordability. The project will complement the existing Columbia Heights Village community, preserving neighborhood diversity while adding new homes and amenities.

About The NHP Foundation

The NHP Foundation (NHPF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation founded in 1989. With over three decades of experience in affordable housing acquisition, investment, development and construction, NHPF's team brings together deep knowledge of real estate fundamentals, attention to changing resident and community needs, and the expertise required to make sound investment decisions. We are also committed to providing equitable, tailored resident services programs, powered by our subsidiary, Operation Pathways, which offers Family-Centered Coaching to families facing poverty and hardship. Through strategic partnerships with financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits, NHPF currently owns and operates 63 properties across 15 states and the District of Columbia serving over 25,000 residents. For more information, please visit www.nhpfoundation.org.

