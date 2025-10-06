The NHP Foundation Names Joseph Weatherly Chief Investment Officer

Appointment underscores NHPF's commitment to advancing its next chapter of leadership and growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NHP Foundation (NHPF), a national not-for-profit leader in affordable housing preservation and development, today announced the appointment of Joseph P. Weatherly as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

With more than 23 years of success in multifamily housing acquisition, finance, and development nationwide, Weatherly brings deep expertise in affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing. In his new role, he will oversee NHPF's investment strategy and capital deployment across its national portfolio, leading the organization's investment team in identifying opportunities that align with its mission and long-term financial strength.

Prior to joining NHPF, Weatherly served as Senior Vice President at McCormack Baron Salazar and Chief Development Officer at McCormack Baron Residential, where he pursued and secured development rights for more than 11,000 units nationwide and built national business development and workforce housing teams. He has also held senior leadership roles at The Michaels Organization, PIRHL Developers, AHC Inc., and Meridian Investments, and began his career in finance at Morgan Stanley.

"I am honored to join The NHP Foundation at such a pivotal time," added Weatherly about the appointment. "Bringing my experience in investment strategy and housing development to an organization with incredible leadership, staff and resources poised for growth is both exciting and humbling. Expanding access to affordable and workforce housing is a challenge I look forward to tackling with the talented NHPF team and our partners."

Weatherly has been recognized throughout his career for his contributions to the housing industry, including being named a "Top 40 Under 40 Housing Professional" by the Virginia Housing Coalition and receiving the Charles Edson Award for Tax Credit Excellence. He has also served on the Board and Executive Committee of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Virginia. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

"Joe's appointment as CIO comes at a pivotal time for NHPF," said Eric W. Price, President & CEO of The NHP Foundation. "His proven ability to structure innovative transactions, cultivate public-private partnerships, and scale housing development nationwide will be instrumental as we continue to meet the urgent demand for affordable and workforce housing."

The NHP Foundation (NHPF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation founded in 1989. With over three decades of experience in affordable housing acquisition, investment, development and construction, NHPF's team brings together deep knowledge of real estate fundamentals, attention to changing resident and community needs, and the expertise required to make sound investment decisions. We are also committed to providing equitable, tailored resident services programs, powered by our subsidiary, Operation Pathways, which offers Family-Centered Coaching to families facing poverty and hardship. Through strategic partnerships with financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits, NHPF currently owns and operates 63 properties across 15 states and the District of Columbia serving over 25,000 residents. For more information, please visit www.nhpfoundation.org.

