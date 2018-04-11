The Nickel Ride Adds Third City

FT. MYERS, Fla., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nickel Ride is excited to announce availability in downtown Punta Gorda, Florida, just in time for summer 2018. Punta Gorda is the third city to partner with The Nickel Ride, joining Ft. Myers and Cape Coral, both of which launched in 2017. Less than a year old, The Nickel Ride is fast becoming the best way to connect city visitors with local commerce. The eco-friendly rideshare service is free to riders, while offering local businesses and community leaders an organic way to engage consumers.

In announcing the launch, Founder and CEO, Judah Longgrear shares, "Punta Gorda is a growing community and we are thrilled to add them to the Nickel Ride network. This is the ideal time to commit our investment to this area and look forward to serving the community for years to come." To kick off their newest city, The Nickel Ride will be providing free rideshare services for attendees at the Punta Gorda Blues, Brews & BBQ fest, Saturday, April 14th. The company is also completely rebuilding its popular mobile app. The new app will be cutting edge, offering higher satisfaction for riders and the ability for business partners to share customized offers.



Since its launch in Ft. Myers in August 2017, all via private funding, The Nickel Ride has been on the fast track of growth and plans to have six to eight communities in the network by the end of 2018. Currently the service:

Operates their fleet of electric, eco-friendly vehicles, 7 days a week, transporting 100s of riders each day

Works with more than 50 local business partners in Southwest, Florida ,, including City Tavern, Dixie Roadhouse , Dolphin Key Resort & Gettel Automotive

,, including City Tavern, , Dolphin Key Resort & Gettel Automotive Offers custom engagement solutions for its community partners, from vehicle wraps to Nickel Ride TV.

About The Nickel Ride: Launched in 2017, by a team dedicated to eco-friendly transportation and new ways to support and promote local business, The Nickel Ride is a leader in urban mobility. Our goal is to provide communities and visitors with a safe and reliable rideshare solution. Accessible to riders via mobile app, both iOS and Android, The Nickel Ride currently serves southwest Florida in Ft. Myers and Cape Coral.

Contact:

Judah Longgrear

The Nickel Ride

239-218-9974

193219@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nickel-ride-adds-third-city-300628097.html

SOURCE The Nickel Ride