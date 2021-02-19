BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the debut release of Nicole Benefield's Season's Collection Phase 01 During Fashion Week 2021. The two days consisted of one-on-one appointments - featuring editors from Harpers Bizarre, Elle, E! News, The Runway Authority, WWD and more. Nicole found this version of New York Fashion Week refreshing - quoted saying

"There's no missed opportunity to really introduce my collection, I get to spend the time really connecting them to the brand and to the overall flow of my collection… It feels wonderful to have the time and emotion that goes into design, really appreciated."

Phase One of 2021 - The collection presented by Nicole Benefield is a celebration of art and basics. Infusing the idea "Grab & Go" while never sacrificing style or impact.

The collection is ready for purchase - each item from the collection is made to order. As a sustainable brand, Benefield creates by demand - making every piece special and unique.

The Nicole Benefield Portfolio Collection - Presented During NYFW

Black In Fashion Council chose sixteen designers to showcase during their industry debut showcase, in partnership with IMG and Spring Studios.

The selection of designers represents the active move toward inclusivity of the industry.

While Nicole Benefield is one of sixteen designers representing minorities within the fashion industries, it is Nicole's focus to embrace this as a moment for mindful fashion and to continue to represent a position of power, and creativity and affluence for BIPOC designers and consumers alike.

Nicole Benefield is a "Made To Order" brand, limiting the negative impact of design on the world while increasing awareness for both mindful consumption and necessary restructure of what it means to be fashionable.

Nicole has partnered with VNF Productions Inc. on the language and tone of her brand, ensuring that her voice is heard both in print and her designs.

