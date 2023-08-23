The Night Hunter is Making a Killing

News provided by

University Games

23 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

The Night Hunter is loose and the chase is on. Go catch him in the new crime drama game from University Games.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While murder mystery and forensic-based TV shows and movies have been gaining in popularity over the past ten years, only since 2021 has murder-themed game play emerged. Now there are immediate murder solving games that may be played at home. University Games has been the leader in murder-based games for the last four decades since launching the Murder Mystery Party brand in 1985. Co-Founder, Bob Moog, explained, "In the 1980s when Mystery Weekend and Mystery Train were popular, we created the Murder Mystery Party to give partiers a mystery-in-a-box that could be solved in an evening with friends. Now in 2023, we present The Night Hunter, which is the next generation of murder mysteries and the first to feature a serial killer."

Continue Reading
Watch the video to experience The Night Hunter.
Watch the video to experience The Night Hunter.
The Night Hunter is available at Target, Amazon, Fred Meyer and AreYouGame.com.
The Night Hunter is available at Target, Amazon, Fred Meyer and AreYouGame.com.

University Games and The Indy Toy Lab have teamed up to bring the story of The Night Hunter to life. After University Games sold over one million Murder Mystery Party Case Files throughout the world in just three years, The Night Hunter stands alone as the next generation of murder-in-a-box. To catch The Night Hunter, four separate game-solving chapters require players to solve five distinct and seemingly unrelated murders. The game includes ciphers, cryptograms and hidden clues, requiring good old-fashioned gumshoe logic and observational skills. Jordan Goddard of the Indy Toy Lab said, "for The Night Hunter, we focused on game challenges players have never seen before in the growing mystery genre, along with production values that exceed any other game on the market."

Moog continued, "This game is a monster with more to figure out than any book, movie, TV show or game available. The twists and turns made me dizzy when I first played it. The game is an excellent gift for anyone who likes solving mysteries and wants a bigger challenge."

The Night Hunter takes 3-4 hours to play and employs innovative online hints and solutions that help detectives throughout every step of the game, making sure they don't get stuck.

In online reviews, The Night Hunter, is receiving an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars. The game is available online and at retail shops including Target, Amazon, Fred Meyer and AreYouGame.com.

Media Contact:
Greg Walsh
Walsh Public Relations
(203) 292-6280 
[email protected]

SOURCE University Games

Also from this source

New Faeries & Magical Creatures Game Has Fans Aflutter

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.