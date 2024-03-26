The Nimo Global Gala Set to Take Place in Thailand, Honoring Outstanding Streamers and Collaborating Organizations

BANGKOK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimo, a globally leading pan-entertainment and gaming live streaming platform, today announced that the 2024 Nimo Global Gala will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on April 6th. The event is dedicated to celebrating and honoring outstanding streamers and guilds from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey, the Middle East, and other regions. Simultaneously, Nimo will invite globally renowned game Tarisland, top Thai celebrities, and the Bangkok Siam Philharmonic Orchestra to present breathtaking performances, delivering an unparalleled visual feast to fans worldwide.

According to reliable sources, this year's Gala boasts an impressive line-up of guests, featuring a star-studded array of Nimo's global celebrity streamers, which includes renowned Thai streamers Alice and Fongdo, the highly popular Vietnamese streamers Do Mixi, Thay Giao Ba, and Misthy, Indonesia's Depinaa, and Turkey's Ersin Yekin, to name a few. Nimo will present more than 50 prestigious awards, acknowledging the exceptional achievements of streamers and partners over the past year. These include categories such as the Most Popular Streamer of the Year and the Best Partner of the Year, among others.

Furthermore, Nimo has forged a significant partnership with the globally anticipated MMORPG Tarisland, facilitating deep collaboration and interactive experiences at the Gala. This game has already garnered significant global influence during its testing phase, attracting top KOLs and renowned gaming teams from Europe and the United States to participate in the Chinese version's experience and trial play. Tarisland's epic worldbuilding, exquisite graphics, outstanding music, and immersive gameplay have captivated the eager anticipation of tens of millions of fans worldwide. To fulfill the fans' eager expectations, the Nimo Global Gala venue has dedicated special areas for game trials and interactive photo opportunities, where players will have the exclusive chance to experience the latest version of the game and snap photos with their favorite Cosers. Moreover, the "Top 10 Celebrity Guild Leaders," elected through a global fan vote, will also be present at the Nimo Global Gala to interact with their fans.

According to the introduction, popular Thai celebrities and star groups such as Aom (Sushar Manaying), PEARJA, PRIME TIME, and BNK48 will also bring lively songs and dances to ignite the passion of fans on the scene. Nimo streamers will showcase a variety of performances rich in local flavor, including original Vietnamese RAP, Thai boxing performances, and other locally flavored acts, jointly celebrating this unforgettable moment.

Beyond the dazzling spectacle on the day of the event, the fan activities on Nimo are equally exciting. The Gala will be broadcast live worldwide, enabling streamers from diverse regions to engage with you online, inviting fans globally to witness these moments of celebration and honor. Fans can earn the chance to win prizes by sharing the event page with their friends or sending Live comments in the live streaming room. These activities offer fans the opportunity to win generous prizes.

A relevant person in charge from Nimo stated that in the past year, Nimo's global streamers and partners have achieved remarkable results. The company aims to express its gratitude to all partners through this Gala. Furthermore, Nimo plans to continue attracting more high-quality streamers and core users through more appealing support policies and interactive activities. The goal is to build a more sustainable local community ecosystem and provide global users with more diverse and localized live entertainment content.

According to information obtained, the global gala has also received significant support from the cloud service platform "Volcano Engine".

