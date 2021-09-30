The NLBWA-IE honors 21 Latina-Owned Business scholarship recipients who have completed the Business Management & Leadership Academy/UCR Micro MBA program at the 2021 Annual Latina BizCon™

"In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, this event will impact the growth and continuing education of Latina entrepreneurs and in turn make a positive impact to our local economy in the Inland Empire region," says NLBWA-IE President, Ruth Lopez Novodor.

For the first time, the NLBWA-IE is hosting procurement matchmaking sessions for buyers and vendors to discuss potential contracting opportunities, with corporations, government agencies, and public utilities. Certified business owners in the technology, construction, manufacturing, logistics and professional service based industries are encouraged to apply to participate.

"Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors: US Bank, Union Bank and the newly formed partnership with the Riverside Community College District," says NLBWA-IE Executive Director, Maria Molina Solano.

A total of twenty one scholarships of $2,000 each will be awarded at the 2021 Latina BizCon , to business owners who complete the BMA / UCR Micro MBA program and meet all requirements including applying for Woman-Owned and small business certifications.

To become a certified small business, participate in the procurement matchmaking session, visit www.nlbwa-ie.com to register for the 2021 Latina, BizCon.

Phone: (909) 204-7450

Address: 9551 Pittsburgh Ave., Suite 250

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NLBWAie/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/national-latina-business-women-association-inland-empire/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKKSFByyW4umJQEODqFYtag?view_as=subscriber

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nlbwaie/

Website: https://www.nlbwa-ie.com

CONTACT: Maria M.Solano

Executive Director

NLBWA-IE

(909) 204-7450

SOURCE National Latina Business Women Association Inland Empire Institute

Related Links

https://www.nlbwa-ie.com

