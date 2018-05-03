The Nokia 6.1 arrives in the United States

The Nokia 6.1 packs even more powerful performance than its predecessor, powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 Mobile Platform to be more than 60 percent faster, and boasts numerous new features into a more compact, durable body. A selected member of Google's Android One family, the Nokia 6.1 features enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS optics, USB-C fast-charging, Nokia spatial audio and pure, secure and up-to-date Android Oreo™.

Precision craftsmanship is up-levelled for the Nokia 6.1 with a unibody that is made from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium and an 11-hour two-tone anodizing and polishing process. And by uniting a sculpted 2.5D display with damage-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass, the new Nokia 6.1's compact and refined body is designed to stay beautiful for longer.

Built to last

The Nokia 6.1 is durable enough to take life's everyday knocks, all while being even more compact than the previous generation. But flawless design cannot be just about durability, and the Nokia 6.1 has timeless style to match. It is finished using a unique two-tone anodizing process to stand out from the crowd.

The original Nokia 6 received great feedback on its display, colors and brightness. The Nokia 6.1 takes it even further by increasing the screen-to-body ratio with a sharp 5.5-inch full HD IPS laminated display so you can enjoy a stunning immersive entertainment experience in a compact package.

Powerful real-life performance

The Nokia 6.1 delivers a fast and smooth performance alongside great day-long battery life. With its 3000mAh battery with USB type-C fast-charging, you can charge 50 percent of your phone's battery in just 30 minutes.

For the moments you want to relive again and again, the 16 MP ZEISS rear camera with dual-tone flash and 8MP selfie camera will ensure you capture every detail. And because there are always two sides to every story, the Nokia 6.1 features enhanced Dual-Sight. Activating the front and back cameras at the same time, Dual-Sight lets you create your very own #Bothie and even stream it live on social media. Plus, with Nokia spatial audio, you can record high-fidelity surround sound on all your videos, giving you an immersive experience when you watch it back, you'll feel like you were there again.

For added security and ease, the Nokia 6.1 recognizes you, giving you the ability to unlock your phone with your face, lightning fast.

Cristian Capelli, Head of Sales, Americas at HMD Global, said:

"HMD believes in creating high quality phones that meets the real-life needs of our users and the Nokia 6.1 is a direct incarnation of these values. In all, we have taken a magnifying glass to the original Nokia 6, kept the features consumers know and loved while enhancing that award-winning formula, ultimately improving performance. From making the Nokia 6.1 60 percent faster than the original Nokia 6 and adding highly sought-after features such as our unique Dual-Sight technology, enhanced by ZEISS optics, and fast-charging USB-C, no detail was overlooked."

Pure, secure and up-to-date reinforced with Android One commitment

The Nokia 6.1 joins the Android One family, offering a high-quality software experience designed by Google. The Nokia 6.1 will stay fresh over time with the latest Google innovations and regular security updates. Since it runs pure Android, the Nokia 6.1 comes with no unnecessary UI changes or hidden processes that would eat up your battery life or slow it down so you can enjoy your phone for longer. As with all Nokia smartphones on the Android One platform, the Nokia 6.1 will come with a limited number of pre-installed apps so that you'll get more storage space.

By shipping with Android Oreo™ out of the box, you'll be able to enjoy the latest features including Picture-in-Picture for multitasking, Android Instant Apps to discover and run apps with minimal friction, 60 fantastic new emojis and battery-maximizing features like limiting background app use.

Available in Black/Copper, the Nokia 6.1 is available starting on May 6, 2018 at Best Buy and Amazon.

