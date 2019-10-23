The Nomination Committee for Concentric's Annual General Meeting 2020

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AGM 2019 in Concentric AB resolved that the Nomination Committee shall have five members, which consist of the Chairman of the Board and one representative of each of the four largest shareholders. The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2019.

The members of the Nomination Committee are:

Göran Espelund, Lannebo Fonder, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, e-mail: goran.espelund@lannebofonder.se

Erik Durhan, Nordea Fonder, e-mail: erik.durhan@nordea.com

Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur, e-mail: marianne.nilsson@swedbankrobur.se

Per Trygg, SEB Fonder, e-mail: per.trygg@seb.se

The nomination committee also includes the Chairman of the Board, Kenth Eriksson e-mail: kenth.eriksson@athanase.se

Concentric's Annual General Meeting 2020 is planned to be held on 23 April 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders, who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee, can do so by contacting the members of the Nomination Committee by e-mail. For the committee to be able to consider the proposals received with sufficient care, proposals should be submitted as soon as possible and in any event no later than 6 January 2020.

For further information, please contact Lennart Lindell, telephone: +46 766-104 004.

