The Nomination Committee of Systemair proposes Patrik Nolåker as Chairman of the Board of Systemair

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Systemair has decided to propose, the Annual General Meeting 2025 with date 28 August, to elect Patrik Nolåker as new Chairman of the Board of Systemair. Patrik Nolåker has until now been Vice Chairman of Systemair and was elected to the Board in 2016. Patrik has long experience in industrial groups in both operational roles and board work.

Systemair's Nomination Committee also proposes that the 2025 Annual General Meeting elect the current Chairman Gerald Engström to the role as Vice Chairman. The work of the Nomination Committee is ongoing, and a motivated statement will be presented when finalised.

For more information, contact:

Chairman of the Nomination Committee: Magnus Tell, Alecta Ömsesidig Försäkring, [email protected]

Note: This disclosure contains information that Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 07:00 (CEST) on 7 April 2025.

Systemair AB (publ) | SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden | +46 222 440 00 | www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,600 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

