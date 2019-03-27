The Nomination Committee´s Proposal for New Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting 2019

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces the Nomination Committee's proposal for a new Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting 2019. The Nomination Committee 2018-2019 is composed of representatives appointed by the company's three largest shareholders at the end of the third quarter of 2018, who have accepted to be part of the Nomination Committee, and the Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee 2018-2019 members have been:

Maria Rengefors, Nordea Fonder , Chairman of the Nomination Committee

, Chairman of the Nomination Committee Karl Tobieson, Linc AB

Bo Öberg, founder and shareholder

Anna Malm Bernsten , Chairman of the Board of Medivir AB

The Nomination Committee's proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2019 is that a new Board of Directors is appointed through the re-election of current Board Members Uli Hacksell, Lennart Hansson, Bengt Julander, Helena Levander and Bengt Westermark, and the election of An van Es Johansson as new Board Member. The Nomination Committee proposes the election of Helena Levander as Chairman of the Board.

Anders Hallberg and Anna Malm Bernsten have declined re-election.

An van Es Johansson, born 1960. Physician, the Erasmus University, Rotterdam. An van Es Johansson has extensive international experience within the life sciences sector and has held several leading positions in the fields of Clinical Development, Medical Affairs, Business Development and Commercial at Pharmacia and Sobi in Sweden, Lilly in the Netherlands, and Roche in the USA and Switzerland. An is also an entrepreneur and a professional coach. She is Member of the Boards of BioInvent International AB and Alzecure Pharma AB.



